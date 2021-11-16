Christmas returns to Gainesville with annual Green Street parade

Holiday cheer is coming back to historic Green Street in Gainesville.

Green Street will be closing down on Sunday, Dec. 5 to make way for floats, musical performances and Santa’s sleigh, marking the return of the annual Christmas on Green Street parade. The parade will begin at 4 p.m., starting at the Law Office of Troy R. Millikan and ending at the corner of Spring Street.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the parade last year, introducing a “Light up the Town” mini-parade which went past Gainesville’s most illuminated home on Green Street Circle.

“It’s such a blessing to have our outdoor holiday events back on the calendar this year,” said Main Street Manager Nicole Ricketts. “We’re overjoyed to have a sense of community spirit as we celebrate the wonder of Christmas together in this favorite Gainesville tradition.”