This upcoming film festival aims to keep the Chattahoochee River and Lake Lanier clean. Here's how

Lovers of planet Earth have an opportunity to celebrate their world’s natural resources and those who work to protect them as the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival returns to Gainesville for the eighth year.

Doubling as a fundraiser for the organization’s efforts in environmental sustainability, pollution prevention and education, the hybrid format of this year’s festival is set to pique viewers’ palate for nature, adventure and conservation wherever they are.

The festival features 13 carefully curated films provided by the South Yuba River Citizens League. Documented in various locations around the globe, the films highlight topics like community activism, water, energy, wildlife, climate change and environmental justice, some leaning toward “feel-good,” some toward “call to action” and others toward global connectedness.

“The films touch on so many different topics,” said Mallory Pendleton, Gainesville’s CRK headwaters outreach manager. “The goal is that people who come connect with at least one of those films. It’s just bringing together a lot of people to share their love and show their love (for the natural world).”