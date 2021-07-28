Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the ‘96 Olympics at this event

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the ‘96 Olympics, Lake Lanier Olympic Park invites people to visit the canoeing, rowing and kayaking venue for a night of international entertainment.

The celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

“We are very proud that Lake Lanier Olympic Park is the only venue from the 1996 Olympics that is still being used for its original purpose,” Robyn Lynch, Gainesville’s director of tourism, said. “The park has really become a community park for events and for people just to go out and spend time with their family, so that really makes us proud and is something to celebrate.”