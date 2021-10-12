Celebrate Oktoberfest in downtown Gainesville with Tap It Growlers, Left Nut Brewing Co. and more

If you’re looking for an Oktoberfest celebration closer to home, Tap It Growlers is bringing the German celebration to downtown Gainesville.
Tap It will be closing down a portion of Maple Street to make way for a day full of celebrations and German beer, music and lederhosen. The celebration will go from 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
This will be Tap It’s 7th year hosting the Oktoberfest in Gainesville. Assistant manager at Tap It, Ivy Jerrell said that they’re celebrating the German roots of beer closer to the area.
“We thought that since we were mainly a beer joint we should bring this sort of festival to Gainesville and make it be like a happy thing that everyone can come together and just enjoy drinking,” she said.
Oktoberfest
When: 2-9 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: 110 Maple St., Gainesville
More info: tapitgrowler.square.site or 678-421-3312
Tap It is bringing out 11 breweries including Left Nut, Terrapin, Creature Comfort, Tantrum Akademia, Jekyll, Southern Brewing, Schoolhouse and more. Each vendor will have a booth and will be selling different drinks and beers to provide a full Oktoberfest experience. Jerrell said Tap It also encourages people to visit and eat at one of the many restaurants on and around the square.
German music will be performed live by Judy Boehm and the Musik Meisters all night long along with the Georgia vs. Kentucky football game playing inside the brewery.
Employees at Tap It will be dressing up as barmaids and in lederhosen with guests encouraged to dress up as well.
Beer tickets will be $20 and will get you six different 4 oz. beers available from the breweries at the event. Tickets can also be purchased at the store or by calling 678-421-3312.
There will also be VIP seating for $100 which includes 8 seats and service for beer and food from Chop Block and Cork It straight to your table.
“The goal for this year’s event is just for as many people to come out and enjoy all the different breweries from around the Atlanta area including our own Left Nut Brewery which is in Gainesville,” Jerrell said.
There will be no COVID-19 requirements. They encourage unvaccinated guests to wear masks.
For more information visit tapitgrowler.square.site or call 678-421-3312.