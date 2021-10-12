Celebrate Oktoberfest in downtown Gainesville with Tap It Growlers, Left Nut Brewing Co. and more

If you’re looking for an Oktoberfest celebration closer to home, Tap It Growlers is bringing the German celebration to downtown Gainesville.

Tap It will be closing down a portion of Maple Street to make way for a day full of celebrations and German beer, music and lederhosen. The celebration will go from 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.

This will be Tap It’s 7th year hosting the Oktoberfest in Gainesville. Assistant manager at Tap It, Ivy Jerrell said that they’re celebrating the German roots of beer closer to the area.

“We thought that since we were mainly a beer joint we should bring this sort of festival to Gainesville and make it be like a happy thing that everyone can come together and just enjoy drinking,” she said.