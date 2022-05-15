Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier's 2022 Rubber Duck Derby, in photos

The 2022 Rubber Duck Derby at Lake Lanier Olympic Park had a record-setting 24,000 duck adoptions. Rubber ducks race on the lake, and the event raises funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier. Photo courtesy CLS Films.
Rubber ducks float down a 176-yard course guided only by the current and wind at the 2022 Rubber Duck Derby put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier. The first to cross the finish line was a duck adopted by Maria Dye, winning her the grand prize of $10,000. Photo courtesy CLS Films.
Jake Dupree performs at the 2022 Rubber Duck Derby put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. Photo courtesy CLS Films.