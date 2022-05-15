By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier's 2022 Rubber Duck Derby, in photos
05142022 DUCKS 3.jpg

The 2022 Rubber Duck Derby at Lake Lanier Olympic Park had a record-setting 24,000 duck adoptions. Rubber ducks race on the lake, and the event raises funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier. Photo courtesy CLS Films.

05142022 DUCKS 2.jpg

Rubber ducks float down a 176-yard course guided only by the current and wind at the 2022 Rubber Duck Derby put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier. The first to cross the finish line wins a grand prize. Photo courtesy CLS Films.

05142022 DUCKS 6.jpg

Rubber ducks float down a 176-yard course guided only by the current and wind at the 2022 Rubber Duck Derby put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier. The first to cross the finish line was a duck adopted by Maria Dye, winning her the grand prize of $10,000. Photo courtesy CLS Films.

05142022 DUCKS 5.jpg

Rubber ducks float down a 176-yard course guided only by the current and wind at the 2022 Rubber Duck Derby put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier. The first to cross the finish line wins a grand prize. Photo courtesy CLS Films.

05142022 DUCKS 1.jpg

Rubber ducks are dumped into a 176-yard course, which is guided only by the current and wind at the 2022 Rubber Duck Derby put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier. The first to cross the finish line wins a grand prize. Photo courtesy CLS Films.

05142022 DUCKS 10.jpg

The annual Rubber Duck Derby is put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier. Photo courtesy CLS Films.

05142022 DUCKS 9.jpg

The annual Rubber Duck Derby is put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier. Photo courtesy CLS Films.

05142022 DUCKS 4.jpg

Rubber ducks are carried to a 176-yard course, which is guided only by the current and wind at the 2022 Rubber Duck Derby put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier. The first to cross the finish line wins a grand prize. Photo courtesy CLS Films.

05142022 DUCKS 8.jpg

Jake Dupree performs at the 2022 Rubber Duck Derby put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. Photo courtesy CLS Films.