Lunch and listen to live music when this concert series returns to the Gainesville square

Set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday in May, the Blue Sky Concert Series, presented by Main Street Gainesville, aims to elevate midweek shopping and dining experiences on the downtown square.

“Downtown Gainesville has carried a vibrant arts and performance culture throughout its years,” Main Street Gainesville manager Nicole Parham said. “The downtown square is Gainesville’s heartbeat — it has historically been the central point of gathering together as a community. Live music is something that brings people together.”

This year’s lineup features Rodney Appleby May 3, Roger Moore May 10, Eli Hannon May 17, Eduardo Cautino May 24 and Out Past 9 May 31.

In the event of rain, the shows will go on inside one of the downtown restaurants, according to the city.

Listeners are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair, as park bench seating is limited.

During the concerts, downtown shoppers and diners can enter to win a prize from Main Street and the City of Gainesville by presenting a receipt(s) to city staff manning the Main Street tent. A winner will be drawn following each concert.

Throughout the month, participating downtown restaurants will be offering “Blue Sky specials” in conjunction with the concerts. Updates on the specials and where to find them will be communicated through the @DowntownGainesvilleGA Facebook and Instagram platforms.

In observance of Historic Preservation Month, the city will also be using social media to share stories of historic downtown Gainesville and giveaways tied to the Blue Sky Concert Series.

According to Parham, Main Street Money, a gift certificate program good at more than 25 downtown businesses, will also be for sale to promote economic vitality in the historic business district.

For more information, visit exploregainesville.org/blue-sky-concerts.