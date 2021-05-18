Beat the heat this weekend at the Lake Life Festival

Looking for a way to kick off warm-weather fun? Lake Lanier Olympic Park is inviting the community to its first Lake Life Festival.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. Food trucks serving up bites and beverages will be available at the park, including Tap It Growlers, Pass the Plate, At the Tracks, Frozen Frenzee and more.