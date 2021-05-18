Beat the heat this weekend at the Lake Life Festival

Looking for a way to kick off warm-weather fun? Lake Lanier Olympic Park is inviting the community to its first Lake Life Festival.
The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. Food trucks serving up bites and beverages will be available at the park, including Tap It Growlers, Pass the Plate, At the Tracks, Frozen Frenzee and more.
The Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club and the Lake Lanier Rowing Club will set up booths to encourage residents to join their clubs, classes and camps for the summer.
Pull Watersports, the event’s main sponsor, will hold wakeboarding and wakesurfing demonstrations, along with Lake Lanier Flyboard, who will feature a water-powered jet board.
Lake Life Festival
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22
Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville
More info: lakelanierolympicvenue.org
Visitors will be able to enjoy the water with boat tours, water taxis, boat rentals and a chance to try out wakeboarding.
With more people going outside and visiting the city’s parks and lake, Eric Larsen, the event’s organizer, said Lake Lanier Olympic Park wanted to create this opportunity for people to get to know the lake.
“We always forget to be a tourist in our own backyard, so this is that first step to reintroducing people to the lake,” Larsen said.
The park hopes to continue this event in the next few years and to look out for more happening at the lake.