Get ready for tons of sand and fun at this year’s Beach Bash

In need of a summer staycation? Set your watch to island time this weekend as the city of Gainesville and Lake Lanier Olympic Park team up to bring the beach straight to you.
Slated for 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 15, the city’s annual Beach Bash will turn the lakefront park into “Gainesville’s hottest beach” complete with 100 tons of sand, sun and the chance to discover hidden adventures, according to the venue’s special events manager Morgan Wingler.
The event features live music, food trucks and retail vendors.
Food vendors include All Around The World, Carniceria Tapatia, Chattahoochee Grill, Artisan Heat Bistro, AF7 BBQ, Bill’s Grills On Wheels, PattyKakes, Sweet Chimney Bakery, King of Pops, Frozen Frenzee, and Juke N Jive Creamery.
Local craft beer from Downtown Drafts and Tap It Growlers will also be available to purchase on site.
Tables for the event are currently sold out, but guests are welcome to bring a beach chair or blanket to watch the sunset on the lake and partake in the evening’s festivities.
2022 Beach Bash
When: 5-10 p.m. July 15
Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Rd, Gainesville
How much: FreeMore info: exploregainesville.org/event/beach-bash/
“We've had a great start to our event season with Food Truck Fridays, and Beach Bash takes things to another level,” said Wingler.
What sets this year’s Beach Bash apart from the rest, according to Wingler, is the array of free activities offered.
From hula-hooping and limbo contests to arts and crafts and a waterslide, families attending the event can look forward to entertainment for all ages.
Beach bums can also rent a paddleboard or kayak from Burton Outdoor Adventures for $10-15.
Emergency service personnel will also be present at the event, according to Wingler, and additional safety measures will be in place to mitigate water-related accidents and injuries.
“We are going to have the shoreline blocked off and are not going to allow wading or swimming at this event,” Wingler said, noting the restrictions will extend to the August Food Truck Friday as well.
Due to construction on the venue’s boathouse, onsite parking will be limited; Wingler encourages attendees to use the event’s off-site parking lot at 2500 Limestone Parkway in Gainesville — the former address for J&J Foods — and complimentary shuttle service.
The shuttle service will run from 4:45-10:15 p.m. Two to three shuttles will run at one time, seating 10-12 passengers each. Passengers can expect a wait time of five to 10 minutes.
For those who wish to arrive by boat, there will be two courtesy docks at the venue.
For a complete list of activities and additional Beach Bash information, visit exploregainesville.org/event/beach-bash.