Get ready for tons of sand and fun at this year’s Beach Bash

In need of a summer staycation? Set your watch to island time this weekend as the city of Gainesville and Lake Lanier Olympic Park team up to bring the beach straight to you.

Slated for 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 15, the city’s annual Beach Bash will turn the lakefront park into “Gainesville’s hottest beach” complete with 100 tons of sand, sun and the chance to discover hidden adventures, according to the venue’s special events manager Morgan Wingler.

The event features live music, food trucks and retail vendors.