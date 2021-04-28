Art in the Park: Support local artists at this first-time event

Join Vision 2030 as its members unveil the new Hammock Hollow installation during Art in the Park on Friday, May 7.

The free event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Laurel Park in Gainesville. The space will be filled with live music from AgentX — a local party rock band — and have a pop-up art shop with original pieces from local artists. All of the art will be sold for less than $100.