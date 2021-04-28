Art in the Park: Support local artists at this first-time event

Join Vision 2030 as its members unveil the new Hammock Hollow installation during Art in the Park on Friday, May 7.
The free event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Laurel Park in Gainesville. The space will be filled with live music from AgentX — a local party rock band — and have a pop-up art shop with original pieces from local artists. All of the art will be sold for less than $100.
Come hungry because a variety of food trucks will be parked at the venue, including Tap It Growlers, Old Dad’s Wing Sauce, The Inked Pig, Kona Ice and more.
Hall County Parks and Leisure is hosting the first-time event in collaboration with Vision 2030 Public Art to showcase their interactive Hammock Hollow art installation. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new installation will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Art in the Park
What: Event with food and entertainment that showcases Laurel Park’s new art installation
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 7
Where: Laurel Park, 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Allyson Everett, the event’s chair, shared that Art in the Park’s original date for June 2020 was pushed back because of the pandemic. Now, nearly a year later, the installation is getting a proper reveal.
Everett explained how the structures’ initial idea evolved into what it is now.
“Initially, the concept was an interactive swing set that all ages could enjoy, but the concept morphed into a hammock-inspired structure,” Everett said.
The installation is made up of several colorful hammocks crafted from recycled ship sails. The structures have hooks for visitors to hang their own hammocks. Everett said the public art was inspired by Lake Lanier’s history of sailing and boating, paying homage to the tradition.
“An essential element was to create a one-of-a-kind design that incorporated sustainable or recycled materials,” she said.
Aside from displaying the new public art in Laurel Park, Vision 2030 intends to feature local artists who use their talents to bring the community together.
For more information, visit Hall County Parks and Leisure’s Facebook page.