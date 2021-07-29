Are you a skilled baker? This year’s BLT Luncheon will host a peach bake-off

Susan Williams, organizer of the event and vice president of the bank, said people are welcome to swing by and eat a free BLT along with copious amounts of peach desserts, including Bruster’s ice cream made with peaches from Jaemor Farms.



Williams said the BLT Luncheon originated over 25 years ago through the efforts of locals Jack McKibbon, Howard Whelchel, Lee Martin, Brent Danneman, Howard Page, Joe Wyant and George Seelke. She said the friends used to host the event at a warehouse near Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.

In 2016, McKibbon announced the end of the luncheons. However, in 2017, Peach State Bank & Trust stepped up to the plate to carry on the legacy.

“We (the bank) just want to continue that tradition because it was so well attended for so many years,” Williams said.

The gathering was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, making this year’s BLT Luncheon the 25th.

In 2019, Williams said 600 people came out for the event which supplied 125 pounds of tomatoes, 173 pounds of bacon, 30 jars of Duke’s mayonnaise and 45 loaves of Sunbeam white bread. For this year’s luncheon, she expects a larger crowd.

Instead of attendees making their own sandwiches, volunteers will serve the BLTs with gloves.