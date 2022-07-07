Amped Kids Foundation set to showcase musical talent of kids in foster care

The Amped Kids Foundation is rolling out the red carpet for its second annual talent show, presented by Danley Sound Labs.
Set for 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, showgoers can expect to see a lineup of musical performance, both instrument and vocal from about seven different performers, according to the organization’s founder, April Rooks.
“The Amped Kids talent show is an opportunity for foster and adopted youth in Georgia to showcase their talents so that they can be rock stars for the day, '' said Rooks.
Not only will the performers be able to showcase their talent, but they will be able to win prizes such as a continuing education fund, an all expenses paid trip to Nashville, Tennessee, and an opportunity to attend country music star Zac Brown’s Camp Southern Ground.
The event will also feature a special guest judge and performance from Forsyth County native Riley Biederer, who was a contestant on season nine of “The Voice”.
Since starting the nonprofit in 2018, Rooks has used her 25 years of experience as a vocal and piano instructor to build a music community in which children and young adults can find their voice through the power of music.
Amped Kids offers vocal, guitar, piano and percussion lessons at no cost to children connected to the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, in addition to mentorships, music education programs, band scholarships, music therapy and songwriting workshops.
Rooks encourages the community to come out to the talent show to support the foundation's biggest night by “supporting the incredible and unique opportunities our foundation offers for foster and adopted youth to be able to hone their skills and their talents.”
Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.
2nd annual Amped Kids Foundation Talent Show
When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 23
Where: The Hosch Theatre, 429 Academy St. NE, Gainesville
How much: $25More info: facebook.com/AmpedKidsFoundation