After a two-year hiatus, Gainesville Ballet's "The Nutcracker" is returning to the stage

The Gainesville Ballet Company is leaping back onstage this Christmas season with “The Nutcracker.”

The dance company has performed the ballet each year for 45 years, but took a two-year hiatus from performing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Charlotte DeLong, co-artistic director of the company, the entire studio is ready to get back into the rhythm of tradition.

“Our dancers love it for the sake of the Christmas tradition,” she said. “It makes it feel like it’s Christmastime when we get to do ‘The Nutcracker.’”