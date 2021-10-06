7 family-friendly Halloween events in Hall County

Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re looking for something more than just trick-or-treating around the neighborhood then Hall County has you covered. Everything from a zombie run to a scavenger hunt and more is in store for this spooky season.
Spooky Scavenger Hunt
Gainesville Parks and Recreation is excited to announce their first ever Spooky Scavenger Hunt from Oct. 16-31 across 3 different parks in the city. Families can visit the “Wessell Park Cemetery” at Wessell Park, the “Lost Souls of Linwood” at Linwood Nature Preserve and “Mummies at Midland” and the Midland Greenway to find their 3 different clues needed to unlock the location and time of where to pick up their goodies of Halloween candy. The parks will have unique, decorated spooky scenes to make sure people will know where to find it. There will also be 20 randomly selected prizes for those who participate.
When: Oct. 16-31
Where: 493 Holly Drive, Gainesville, 415 Linwood Drive, Gainesville, 682 Grove St., Gainesville
How much: Free
More info: gainesville.org/316/Special-Events
18th Annual Mother Son Halloween Dance
Dance the night away with music, food and fun costumes. Mothers and sons are invited to the 18th annual Halloween dance and celebrate with catered dinner, raffles, a costume contest and more. Pre-registration is required for the dance and the deadline to register is at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: 830 Green St., Gainesville
How much: $50 per couple plus $17.50 for additional siblings for residents; $60 per couple plus $21 for additional siblings for non residents
More info: gainesville.org/316/Special-Events
Trick-Or-Treat on the Square
Children are invited out to celebrate Halloween on Gainesville’s historic square with trick-or-treating businesses downtown. There will also be a costume contest for different age groups from newborn to 12 years old at 5 p.m. Follow for more updates on downtown Gainesville’s Facebook page.
When: 3 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: 301 Main Street, Gainesville
How much: Free
More info: gainesville.org/361/Downtown-Gainesville
HallowINK
Adults and kids can celebrate Halloween together at the INK in Gainesville with games, goodies, and food. Children are encouraged to show up in their Halloween costume and bags ready for trick-or-treating around the museum. Price for admission is $10 for adults and $15 for kids for non members and $8 per child and free for adults for members of INK. Tickets can be purchased 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or by calling 770-536-1900 and must be registered by Oct. 27.
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: 999 Chestnut St., Gainesville
How much: $10 per adult and $15 per child for non members; free for adults and $8 per child for members
More info: inkfun.org/events. 770-536-1900
Halloween Craft Week
INK will also be providing weeklong fun with arts and crafts for kids to make in preparation for Halloween. The craft week will be at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 25-31. Price for the event will be $1 plus regular admission prices and is free for INK members.
When: Oct. 25-31
Where: 999 Chestnut St., Gainesville
How much: $1 plus regular admission
More info: inkfun.org/events. 770-536-1900
Zombie 5K Run
Downtown Braselton will soon be overrun by zombies for their annual Zombie 5K run at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. with zombie runners, or walkers, of all ages roaming through the streets. Prizes will be awarded for contenders of each age group as well as the best dressed zombie. Registration for the race is $40 per person and the deadline to register is by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14. Registration and more information can be found on runsignup.com/Braselton/Zombie5KRun.
When: 7:30 a.m. Oct. 16
Where: 9924 Davis St., Braselton
How much: $40 per person to race
More info: runsignup.com/Race/Events/GA/Braselton/Zombie5KRun
Pumpkin Fest
Lakewood Baptist Church is once again hosting their annual Pumpkin Fest for the whole community to join and enjoy. Play games like an obstacle course, jousting, bungee run and more and activities like a hayride, inflatables, petting zoo and more. Food will also be available including popcorn, ice cream, cotton candy, BBQ, Skogies, hot dogs and more.
When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
How much: Free admission
More info: lakewoodlife.org/events/pumpkinfest