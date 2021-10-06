7 family-friendly Halloween events in Hall County

Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re looking for something more than just trick-or-treating around the neighborhood then Hall County has you covered. Everything from a zombie run to a scavenger hunt and more is in store for this spooky season.

Spooky Scavenger Hunt

Gainesville Parks and Recreation is excited to announce their first ever Spooky Scavenger Hunt from Oct. 16-31 across 3 different parks in the city. Families can visit the “Wessell Park Cemetery” at Wessell Park, the “Lost Souls of Linwood” at Linwood Nature Preserve and “Mummies at Midland” and the Midland Greenway to find their 3 different clues needed to unlock the location and time of where to pick up their goodies of Halloween candy. The parks will have unique, decorated spooky scenes to make sure people will know where to find it. There will also be 20 randomly selected prizes for those who participate.

When: Oct. 16-31

Where: 493 Holly Drive, Gainesville, 415 Linwood Drive, Gainesville, 682 Grove St., Gainesville

How much: Free

More info: gainesville.org/316/Special-Events

18th Annual Mother Son Halloween Dance

Dance the night away with music, food and fun costumes. Mothers and sons are invited to the 18th annual Halloween dance and celebrate with catered dinner, raffles, a costume contest and more. Pre-registration is required for the dance and the deadline to register is at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: 830 Green St., Gainesville

How much: $50 per couple plus $17.50 for additional siblings for residents; $60 per couple plus $21 for additional siblings for non residents

More info: gainesville.org/316/Special-Events

Trick-Or-Treat on the Square

Children are invited out to celebrate Halloween on Gainesville’s historic square with trick-or-treating businesses downtown. There will also be a costume contest for different age groups from newborn to 12 years old at 5 p.m. Follow for more updates on downtown Gainesville’s Facebook page.

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: 301 Main Street, Gainesville

How much: Free

More info: gainesville.org/361/Downtown-Gainesville