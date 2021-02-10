6 fun ideas to spend Valentine’s Day with your loved one during a pandemic

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner and the pandemic still around, it may seem hard to find the perfect way to celebrate with your loved one this year.



Many restaurants have limited seating capacity, and movie theaters are, for the most part, still closed since March 2020.

If you’re looking to make Feb. 14 special for your crush, significant other, spouse or whoever they may be, we’ve got you covered. Here are six fun ways to safely spend the holiday of love.

Great Valentine 5K/10K

If running is something you enjoy then Five Star NTP’s run will be a safe, fun way to celebrate time with your significant other. While there is an in-person race, the virtual race will be held at the same time at 8:30 a.m on Valentine’s Day. Registration for the online race can be found on their website for the event with Feb. 11 being the last day to register. Once you finish your run, you can submit your time on their website and see your results the Monday after the race.

When: 8:30 a.m. Feb. 14

Cost: $30 for 5K and $35 for the 10K

More info: fivestarntp.com

Painting date night

Have an at-home art session even if you can’t paint like Picasso. Buy some simple art supplies beforehand and set up a space where it’ll be okay to be messy and get to painting. You can paint portraits of each other, something that reminds you of them, or even put on a good painting tutorial and hold a contest to see who can make the best painting.

At-home movie night

Nothing seems better than cuddling up with your special someone and watching a movie. Whether it’s a comedy, action, horror or classic romantic movie, it’ll be a great time to spend some time with whoever you’re with. Pre-making some classic movie theater snacks and popping popcorn can make it feel like a regular movie night out pre-pandemic. You can even hold a movie marathon or catch up on a long TV series.

Indoor picnic

With the freezing weather outside, a picnic doesn’t seem like the best idea, but an indoor picnic is the perfect way to have a romantic lunch. Prepare like a normal meal with a basket for food, a blanket to set everything up on, and some board games to pass the time with. You can make desserts, a charcuterie board and drinks — even if you only travel from your kitchen to your living room.

Virtual escape room

A challenging room full of puzzles with a timer counting down your minutes to escape is an exciting way to spend this Valentine’s Day. With many in-person escape rooms being closed, you can find a wide range of online ones to do at home. With different levels, time to do them, and themes, it’s fun and different for whoever you play with.

Virtual museum tour

This may sound a little boring, but stay with us. Many museums have virtual tours set up where you can explore every single part of the exhibits right from your computer screen. With the internet’s access, you can visit exclusive exhibits from all over the world like the Van Gogh Museum, the Louvre, and even NASA. This fun idea can attract art and history lovers along with anyone looking to explore from home.