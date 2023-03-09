5 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in North Georgia

The greenest of all celebrations, St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, offering plenty of ways to celebrate the feast of the patron saint of Ireland. Everything from special dinners to block parties and parades will be taking place in and around Hall County St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Here are five local places to go and things to do.
Paddy’s Day Path FEST
A parade of decorated golf carts, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, wagons and, of course, walkers will make their way down the sidewalk along Highway 211 in Braselton for the seventh annual Paddy’s Day PathFest Saturday, March 11. Judges will select the best decorated entrants.
The fun doesn’t stop at the parade; there is also the annual PathQuest, a combination race and scavenger hunt that begins after the parade around 11:15 a.m. The Junior Quest for ages 5-11 will take place simultaneously.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11
Where: Ace Hardware, 3470 Village Way, Braselton
More info: braseltonlifepath.com
St. Patrick’s Day Farmers Market
The second annual St. Patrick’s Day Farmers Market will not take place on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s actually going to be a day earlier, but will still include traditions like Irish step dancing and green beer. For those that want to remain festive without alcohol added, there will be green lemonade. Chris Hamrick will be on site with live music starting at 5:30 p.m., along with several food trucks, including Pico’s Hot Dogs, Brookton Catfish School, Sweet Chimney Bakery and Breakwater Grill. For the kids, there will be inflatable slides to play on.
When: 3:30-7:30 p.m. March 16
Where: Farmers Market Pavilion, 5210 Railroad Avenue, Flowery Branch
More info: flowerybranchfarmersmarket.com/special-events
Chateau Elan St. Patrick’s Day
The annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration takes place outside of the Irish pub on the grounds and includes a dinner buffet. Tickets for the buffet can be purchased in advance via the Chateau Elan website or at the door. Dinner includes the traditional meals of corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, fish and chips, cottage pie — sometimes better known as shepherd’s pie — and bread pudding with Irish whiskey sauce for dessert.
When: 4-8 p.m. March 17
Where: 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton
More info: events.chateauelan.com/event/st-patricks-day-festivities
St. Patty’s Party
Tap It Growlers’ annual St. Patty’s Party will provide partygoers plenty of green beer to drink while they “shake their shamrocks” to live music from The Band Loula and grub from Pico’s Hotdogs food truck.
When: 5-10 p.m. March 17
Where: 110 Maple Street, Gainesville
More info: facebook.com/TapItGainesvilleGrowlers
St. Patrick’s Day Block Party
Bud the Leprechaun is scheduled to make an appearance at this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Block Party in downtown Gainesville, hosted by Downtown Drafts. If that’s not enough to get you going, there will also be a live DJ, Irish dancing and drink specials.
When: 5 p.m. March 17
Where: Bradford Street, Gainesville
More info: facebook.com/DowntownDrafts