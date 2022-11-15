5 North Georgia farms to find the perfect Christmas tree

There’s no family outing quite like the annual hunt for the perfect Christmas tree.
Fresh air and holiday cheer are punctuated by the children’s squabbling; some no-nonsense parental guidance is hissed through gritted teeth as you corral everyone for the Kodak moment going out in all your holiday greeting cards and someone still has the nerve to bemoan their boredom within minutes of getting out of the car.
All to string together a couple of fun, old-fashioned Christmas memories year after year, the enduring tradition of the season which, to borrow from Clark Griswold, is “all part of the experience, honey.”
Cooper’s Tree Farm
Starting Nov. 19, you can deck your halls with greenery from Cooper’s Tree Farm. Guests can select their own tree from the choose-and-cut field, or take their pick from the available fresh-cut Fraser firs. This year, most of the trees stand around 9 feet or under.
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Where: 5577 Winder Highway, Braselton
More info: 678-828-8786 or www.facebook.com/cooperstreefarm
Buford Corn Maze
The Buford Corn Maze boasts a selection of Fraser firs and other Christmas trees — some of which stand up to 16 feet tall — alongside garland, wreaths, tree stands and bows while supplies last. On-site flocking is also available. Sales begin Nov. 21, just in time for your Thanksgiving feast(s).
When: Noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Where: 4470 Bennett Road, Buford
More info: bufordcornmaze.com/christmas-trees
Holly Hill Christmas Tree Farm
From Thanksgiving to Christmas, family-owned Holly Hill Christmas Tree Farm in Dahlonega offers a selection of cypress and pine trees to backdrop this year’s holiday memories, allowing visitors to cut their own or take home a fresh-cut Fraser fir. Handmade wreaths are also available. Sales begin Nov. 19.
When: 10 a.m. until dark Tuesday-Saturday; 1 p.m. until dark Sunday; closed Monday
Where: 276 Woodland Lane, Dahlonega
More info: Dave Horton at 678-897-9009, or facebook.com/HollyHillTreeFarm
Kinsey Family Farm
Thousands of holiday trees are offered at Kinsey Family Farm in Gainesville, paired with a variety of ways to harvest: choose and cut your own, pre-cut and living trees in containers. For households wanting to scale down the decor this year, classic Charlie Brown Christmas trees are available as well. In the spirit of tradition, visitors will receive a pewter ornament with the purchase of a Christmas tree, excluding Charlie Brown trees and table toppers. Sales begin Nov. 19.
When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Where: 7170 Jot Em Down Road, Gainesville
More info: 770-887-6028, kinseyfamilyfarm.com or facebook.com/kinseyfamilyfarm
Bottoms Tree Farm
At Bottoms Tree Farm in Cumming, you’ll find over 5,000 Christmas trees, hundreds and wreaths and handmade garland stretching to more than 4,000 feet. Cut your own cypress or pine, or choose between the fresh-cut North Carolina Fraser firs stocked inside the barn from Nov. 19 through Dec.17.
And, on select Saturdays, Santa Claus will be on site for free family pictures.
Four-legged family members are also invited to participate in the memory-making, so long as they’re leashed for the duration of their visit.
When: 3-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday
Where: 5880 John Burruss Road, Cumming
More info: 770-887-2728, bottomstreefarm.com or facebook.com/bottomstreefarm
Forsyth County News, a sister publication of The Times, contributed to this story.