5 North Georgia farms to find the perfect Christmas tree

There’s no family outing quite like the annual hunt for the perfect Christmas tree.

Fresh air and holiday cheer are punctuated by the children’s squabbling; some no-nonsense parental guidance is hissed through gritted teeth as you corral everyone for the Kodak moment going out in all your holiday greeting cards and someone still has the nerve to bemoan their boredom within minutes of getting out of the car.

All to string together a couple of fun, old-fashioned Christmas memories year after year, the enduring tradition of the season which, to borrow from Clark Griswold, is “all part of the experience, honey.”