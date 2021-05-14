4 things to do in North Georgia this weekend, May 14-16

Food Truck Friday

Lake Lanier Olympic Park’s latest Food Truck Friday will feature axe throwing and virtual car racing. Some of the vendors include Tap It Growlers, Downtown Drafts, Kajun Asian, Q’Paso Latin Grub, At The Tracks Restaurant and Carta’s Azucar Cuban Cuisine.

Pickup Line, a local party band, will take the stage from 6-9 p.m.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 14

Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville

More info: gainesville.org

Rubber Duck Derby

More than 20,000 bright yellow ducks will be released into Lake Lanier on Saturday for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier’s biggest community fundraiser of the year. The ducklings will hit the water at 2:30 p.m. and float across their charted race course. The grand prize for the luckiest duck in the race is $10,000 in cash. The other top nine winners of the derby will also be awarded. Those 18 and older can adopt a duck for $6 each by visiting duckrace.com/gainesville or on site May 15.

There will be bounce houses, pony rides, food trucks and live music.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15; duck race begins at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville

More info: duckrace.com/gainesville

Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival

Revel in two days of live jazz performances, wine tastings and local arts at the Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival. The wine garden — which opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday — will have three different tents for tastings. The participating wineries include Etowah Meadery, Habersham Winery, Three Sisters Vineyards & Winery, Kaya Vineyard & Winery and its sister property, Twisted Wine Garden.

Attendees will be able to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the concerts from 1-5 p.m. both days in Hancock Park.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 16

Where: Downtown Dahlonega, 13 S. Park St., Dahlonega

More info: dahlonega.org

May Fair

Grab your kids and enjoy some old-fashioned country fun at Buford Corn Maze’s May Fair. The venue is open to the public all five Fridays and weekends in May, as well as Memorial Day. People can expect to see a circus carousel, old-time fire engine and baby farm animals including piglets, chicks, goats and bunnies. Dr. Magical Balloons will offer magic acts, and kids can enjoy outdoor activities like hayrides, the Cornball Express slide, duck races and pony rides.

Tickets are $14 per person, covering all activities except the $5 pony rides.

When: Through May: 4-10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial Day

Where: Buford Corn Maze, 4470 Bennett Road, Buford

More info: bufordcornmaze.com/may-fair