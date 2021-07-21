4 things to do in North Georgia this Saturday, July 24

Looking for something to do this weekend? Consider these four options in North Georgia.

Southern Roots Lake Jam 2021

Listen to live country music and give back at the first Southern Roots Lake Jam. Tyler Farr, country music singer and songwriter, will headline the concert. Other featured musicians include Jacob Bryant, Ray Fulcher, Blane Rudd, Carly Rogers, Jordan James and Hunter Chastain. Get the full story.

When: Noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24

Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville

Cost: $35 per person

More info: Lakeshows.com

Movie Under the Stars

Bring your kids to Braselton Town Green for a showing of Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.” The movie starts around sunset.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 24

Where: Braselton Town Green, 9924 Davis St., Braselton

Cost: Free

More info: Downtown Braselton’s Facebook page

Cocktails in the Garden

Adults can wind down at the end of the week by taking a stroll through Gainesville’s Atlanta Botanical Garden, alcoholic drink in hand. Timed tickets are required for nonmembers, and visitors can pre-order dinners from Harvest Kitchen.

When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, July 24

Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden Gainesville, 1911 Sweetbay Drive, Gainesville

Cost: $10 per adult

More info: atlantabg.org/calendar/cocktails-in-the-garden-gainesville

Grand opening of The Fadeless Photographer: The N.C. White Studio Collection

The Northeast Georgia History Center is opening an exhibit dedicated to N.C. White and his son, N.C. White Jr., who were photographers on the Gainesville square from the 1880s to 1950s.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24

Where: Northeast Georgia History Center, 322 Academy St. NE, Gainesville

Cost: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and military, $4 for students, free for children under 5