4 things to do in North Georgia this Saturday, July 24

Looking for something to do this weekend? Consider these four options in North Georgia.
Southern Roots Lake Jam 2021
Listen to live country music and give back at the first Southern Roots Lake Jam. Tyler Farr, country music singer and songwriter, will headline the concert. Other featured musicians include Jacob Bryant, Ray Fulcher, Blane Rudd, Carly Rogers, Jordan James and Hunter Chastain. Get the full story.
When: Noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24
Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville
Cost: $35 per person
More info: Lakeshows.com
Movie Under the Stars
Bring your kids to Braselton Town Green for a showing of Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.” The movie starts around sunset.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 24
Where: Braselton Town Green, 9924 Davis St., Braselton
Cost: Free
More info: Downtown Braselton’s Facebook page
Cocktails in the Garden
Adults can wind down at the end of the week by taking a stroll through Gainesville’s Atlanta Botanical Garden, alcoholic drink in hand. Timed tickets are required for nonmembers, and visitors can pre-order dinners from Harvest Kitchen.
When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, July 24
Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden Gainesville, 1911 Sweetbay Drive, Gainesville
Cost: $10 per adult
More info: atlantabg.org/calendar/cocktails-in-the-garden-gainesville
Grand opening of The Fadeless Photographer: The N.C. White Studio Collection
The Northeast Georgia History Center is opening an exhibit dedicated to N.C. White and his son, N.C. White Jr., who were photographers on the Gainesville square from the 1880s to 1950s.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24
Where: Northeast Georgia History Center, 322 Academy St. NE, Gainesville
Cost: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and military, $4 for students, free for children under 5More info: negahc.org