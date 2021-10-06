4 events of Halloween fun for grown-ups in Gainesville

Halloween is not just for kids to celebrate and grown-ups can now join in the haunting fun. Celebrate the spooky nights leading up to Halloween with everything from paranormal investigations to costume contests.

A Nightmare on Bradford Street

Downtown Drafts is closing down Bradford Street to bring out the ghosts and ghouls for the weekend before Halloween all night long. Sip on a beer or wine from Downtown Drafts, dine at the tables set up all along the street and make sure to arrive in your best costume, but beware for the frights that might lurk around the corner. The Gainesville Theater Alliance is partnering with Downtown Drafts to decorate the street and people in costumes for spooks and photo opportunities. Costume contests for the scariest, funniest, group and overall costume of the night and will begin at 9:30 p.m.

When: Oct. 23

Where: 115 Bradford St., Gainesville

How much: Free admission

More info: facebook.com/DowntownDrafts

Dark and Stormy Night

Join the Hall County library in downtown Gainesville with spooky tales and presentations from paranormal investigators. The night will be filled with stories of local ghosts and hauntings along with more from other cultures. Tickets are required prior to the event and include dessert and can be found on hallcountylibrary.org. Tickets are $20 for members of the Friends of Hall County Library and $25 for nonmembers. Read the full story.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: 127 Main St., Gainesville

How much: $25 for nonmembers; $20 for members

More info: hallcountylibrary.org. 770-532-3311, ext. 126