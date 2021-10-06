4 events of Halloween fun for grown-ups in Gainesville

Halloween is not just for kids to celebrate and grown-ups can now join in the haunting fun. Celebrate the spooky nights leading up to Halloween with everything from paranormal investigations to costume contests.
A Nightmare on Bradford Street
Downtown Drafts is closing down Bradford Street to bring out the ghosts and ghouls for the weekend before Halloween all night long. Sip on a beer or wine from Downtown Drafts, dine at the tables set up all along the street and make sure to arrive in your best costume, but beware for the frights that might lurk around the corner. The Gainesville Theater Alliance is partnering with Downtown Drafts to decorate the street and people in costumes for spooks and photo opportunities. Costume contests for the scariest, funniest, group and overall costume of the night and will begin at 9:30 p.m.
When: Oct. 23
Where: 115 Bradford St., Gainesville
How much: Free admission
More info: facebook.com/DowntownDrafts
Dark and Stormy Night
Join the Hall County library in downtown Gainesville with spooky tales and presentations from paranormal investigators. The night will be filled with stories of local ghosts and hauntings along with more from other cultures. Tickets are required prior to the event and include dessert and can be found on hallcountylibrary.org. Tickets are $20 for members of the Friends of Hall County Library and $25 for nonmembers. Read the full story.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: 127 Main St., Gainesville
How much: $25 for nonmembers; $20 for members
More info: hallcountylibrary.org. 770-532-3311, ext. 126
Paranormal Investigations on Lake Lanier
Hop aboard a party boat with Lanier Boat Charter to investigate the supposed hauntings of energies left on Lake Lanier and learn about the history of once stood from Oct. 15-31. Paranormal researcher and investigator, Bart Glabman, will be discussing paranormal theories, investigations, types of hauntings and his personal paranormal experiences while on the boat. As night falls, the boat will beach on one of Lake Lanier’s various islands with a guide to take part in an investigation and determine if there are any past energies still left on the waters of the lake.
When: Oct. 15-31; 6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Where: 6800 Lights Ferry Road, Flowery Branch
How much: $77.50 per person; tickets at fareharbor.comlanierboatcharter
More info: lanierboatcharter.com
https://lanierboatcharter.com/. 678-882-8062
Left Nut Brewing Co.’s Halloween Party
Party the night away at Left Nut Brewing Co. with a Halloween Party starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Enjoy charcuterie boxes from Fresh Out The Boxx and rock out with music from Teen Dad. A costume contest for people and pets will be judged at 7:30 p.m. with prizes for each of the winners.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: 2100 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
How much: Free
More info: leftnutbrewing.com