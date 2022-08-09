3 of the 'latest and greatest' features on Gainesville's Midland Greenway

From its trailhead at Wild Wing Cafe on Jesse Jewell Parkway to Industrial Boulevard, the Midland Greenway (formerly known as the Midtown Greenway) connects the heart of the city with the 35-mile Highlands to Islands trail network.

Its main entrance sits just south of the Gainesville square at 682 Grove St.

It’s been the centerpiece of a $2 million multi-phase revitalization project overseen by Gainesville Parks and Recreation, and the department has lived up to its name, delivering an array of amenities that afford easy access to biking and pedestrian trails, a skate park and public art. But those only scratch the surface of all the Midland Greenway has to offer.

Engine 209 Park

Gainesville’s Engine 209 made a big move last summer, and now, the veteran locomotive is the centerpiece of midtown’s newest park, giving visitors easier access to fun and local history.

For 30 years, Engine 209 sat at the intersection of Jesse Jewell Parkway and West Academy Street. Before that, the engine was on display at the grounds of the old train depot, which is now home to The Arts Council’s Smithgall Arts Center.

The engine ran on the Gainesville Midland railway, which connected Gainesville with Athens and Jefferson starting in 1906. Train cars carried textiles, building materials, coal and other commodities through the city, helping promote population growth in the early 20th century. Engine 209 was built in 1930 and made its last trip in 1959.

“It’s made the train much more accessible,” Gainesville Parks and Recreation Director Kate Mattison said upon the park’s opening in May. “When it was over off Jesse Jewell, it was just a drive-by feature. There wasn’t any parking over there to speak of, and even when you walked up to the train, there was a fence between you and the train, and now it’s a lot more accessible.”

The park also features a playground with slides, picnic tables, a boardwalk over a pond and a large mural.