3 corn mazes where you can get lost this fall in North Georgia

Buford Corn Maze

This corn maze will open Sept. 4 and includes the maze, unlimited hayrides and several activities like the cornball slider, animal viewings and popcorn jumping pillow. The farm will also have a spooky haunted forest to visit in the dark.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6; Sept. 4-26: 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Oct. 1-31: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; Nov. 5-14: 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 4470 Bennett Road, Buford

Tickets: $16 per person for corn maze, $16 per person for haunted forest

More info: bufordcornmaze.com

Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Uncle Shuck’s 15-acre large corn maze includes checkpoints to explore and can take from 30 minutes to two hours to complete. During October, “the dark rows” offers twisted trails of the cornfield with ghosts and ghouls at every corner. The pumpkin patch will also be open to pick pumpkins to take home.

When: Sept. 11-26: 4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; Oct. 1-31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Nov. 5-14: 4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville

Tickets: $15 per person for corn maze; $20 per person for haunted trail; kids 4 and under are free

More info: uncleshucks.com

Jaemor Corn Maze

The farm will have its main, larger maze along with a mini maze for a quicker visit, and a U-pick pumpkin patch opening Sept. 25. The farm will also have several fall activities including hayrides, a petting zoo, a pumpkin train, duck and tricycle races.

When: Sept. 11-25: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday; Oct. 1-25: 1-7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7

Where: 5340 Cornelia Highway, Alto

Tickets: $14 per person; kids 2 and under are free

More info: jaemorfarms.com/plan-your-visit/by-season/corn-maze



