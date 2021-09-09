Whether you’re a veteran jock looking to keep the athletic juices flowing or an office worker looking to get out from under the fluorescent lights, these adult sports leagues can help you have fun and stay active this fall.
Gainesville Rugby
Grab your cleats and try Gainesville Rugby, where no experience is required. The amateur men's rugby team was founded in 2017 and plays against clubs from all over the state.
“We want more people to know the sport,” said Bradley Fleming, an organizer for Gainesville Rugby.
Players range in age from college students to men in their 40s, he said, and there is room for all shapes and sizes. They also have several international players from the United Kingdom, South Africa and countries in Latin America, Fleming said.
Anyone is welcome to come practice free with the team. Gainesville Rugby has a friendly match against Alpharetta Exiles on Sept. 18 at North Hall Park, and its first game of the 2021-2022 season is Oct. 23, so there is still plenty of time to learn and practice before the season kicks off.
The season runs through April 2 and matches are on Saturdays.
When: Practices 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and matches Saturdays
Where: Practices at North Hall Park, 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville; matches vary
How much: $100 team dues and $50 registration fee with USA Rugby
More info: Gainesville Rugby Facebook page
Hall Ball
If rugby sounds a little intense, then grab some friends, family or coerce some co-workers to get out and play kickball through Hall Ball. Hall Ball is in its 10th year, encouraging all levels of athletes to compete and have fun playing co-ed kickball.
Each team may have 10-20 players but registering as a team requires at least 11. Registration is open through Hall Ball’s website until Sept. 19. The season lasts nine weeks with eight regular season games and an end-of-season tournament.
When: Registration by Sept. 19; matches Thursday nights starting Sept. 23
Where: Lanier Point Softball Complex, Gainesville
How much: $60 individual; team registration varies based on team size
More info: hallkickball.com
Softball
There are a few softball opportunities in Hall County and Gainesville, as well.
Both men’s and coed teams are accepted for Hall County’s softball league. Hall’s game and practice schedules will be set after registration closes, said Becky Ruffner, a spokesperson for the department.
Move fast if you want to register for Gainesville’s softball leagues. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, for Gainesville’s men’s and coed softball teams. If registration is accepted after the deadline, a $15 fine will be added. The men’s season runs Sept. 21 to Oct. 26 and the coed season is Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. Both leagues are open to people 16 and older.
Hall County
When: Registration by Sept. 30; practice and game schedules to be determined
Where: Games at Laurel Park, Gainesville
How much: $475 per team
More info: Wayne Briscoe with Hall County Parks and Leisure, 770-535-8280
Gainesville
When: Registration by 5 p.m. Sept. 10; men’s games Tuesdays, coed games Thursdays
Where: Lanier Point Athletic Complex, Gainesville
How much: Team fees $450 for city residents and $475 for nonresidents