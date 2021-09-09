Gainesville Rugby

Grab your cleats and try Gainesville Rugby, where no experience is required. The amateur men's rugby team was founded in 2017 and plays against clubs from all over the state.

“We want more people to know the sport,” said Bradley Fleming, an organizer for Gainesville Rugby.

Players range in age from college students to men in their 40s, he said, and there is room for all shapes and sizes. They also have several international players from the United Kingdom, South Africa and countries in Latin America, Fleming said.

Anyone is welcome to come practice free with the team. Gainesville Rugby has a friendly match against Alpharetta Exiles on Sept. 18 at North Hall Park, and its first game of the 2021-2022 season is Oct. 23, so there is still plenty of time to learn and practice before the season kicks off.

The season runs through April 2 and matches are on Saturdays.

When: Practices 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and matches Saturdays

Where: Practices at North Hall Park, 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville; matches vary

How much: $100 team dues and $50 registration fee with USA Rugby

More info: Gainesville Rugby Facebook page