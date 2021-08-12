2021 Mule Camp Market fall festival makes big move out of downtown Gainesville

Gainesville’s Midland Greenway will come alive the second weekend of October with the return of the Mule Camp Market fall festival.

Chris Wunn, co-chair of the Mule Camp committee, said the event will relocate from the square because of ongoing construction projects. He said the green space will likely become the festival’s new home.

Hosted by the Gainesville Jaycees, this year’s festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Wunn said a concert will take place on the Midland Greenway, headlined by Atlanta-based rock group Drivin' N Cryin’. The first two acts will be led by local bands, which are yet to be announced.

The night will end with a fireworks display around 10 p.m.