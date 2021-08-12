2021 Mule Camp Market fall festival makes big move out of downtown Gainesville

Gainesville’s Midland Greenway will come alive the second weekend of October with the return of the Mule Camp Market fall festival.
Chris Wunn, co-chair of the Mule Camp committee, said the event will relocate from the square because of ongoing construction projects. He said the green space will likely become the festival’s new home.
Hosted by the Gainesville Jaycees, this year’s festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Wunn said a concert will take place on the Midland Greenway, headlined by Atlanta-based rock group Drivin' N Cryin’. The first two acts will be led by local bands, which are yet to be announced.
The night will end with a fireworks display around 10 p.m.
Wunn said the greenspace will have around 150 vendors and a shaded dining area surrounded by 20 food and beverage trucks. A kids’ zone will be located toward the back of the stage with a selection of inflatables.
To celebrate the city’s bicentennial this year, the Jaycees partnered with Gainesville to host community performances Saturday. Wunn said the day will be filled with shows from local dance companies, karate dojos, youth music schools and more.
A carnival will be held through the weekend in a lot adjacent to the greenway. Wunn said people can expect traditional rides like a ferris wheel, small roller coaster and more.
To help transport people from downtown Gainesville to the festival site, the city will offer its free trolley shuttle service during the event. Wunn said the route runs from the square’s parking garage to the greenway.
“Gainesville city and the parks and rec department have been amazing to work with,” Wunn said. “They’re partnering with us in a way to make this transition strong, so Mule Camp doesn’t miss a beat.”
The Jaycees will use funds collected through sponsorships and vendors toward supporting Gut Check, a leadership development program for rising seventh and eighth graders in Gainesville and Hall County; the Empty Stocking Fund, which provides Christmas gifts and clothes to local children in need; and the organization's other service projects.
Mule Camp still has available vendor space. People can register at gainesvillejaycees.org.
For more information visit gainesvillejaycees.org or call 770-532-7714.
Mule Camp Market
What: Gainesville’s fall festival, featuring a carnival, craft vendors, food and live entertainment
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10; concert 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, followed by 10 p.m. fireworks show
Where: Midtown Greenway, 683 Grove St. Gainesville
How much: Free
Vendor registration: gainesvillejaycees.org
More info: gainesvillejaycees.org or 770-532-7714