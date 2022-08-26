50s-themed block party to kick off Labor Day weekend in Flowery Branch

Downtown Flowery Branch is turning the jukebox to the 1950s with its next block party.
Slated for 3:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, the sock hop block party and night farmers market is a teaser to the city’s Sept. 10 classic car show and chili cook off.
1950s Sock Hop Block Party
When: 3:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Main Street, Flowery Branch
How much: FreeMore info: facebook.com/FarmersMarketFloweryBranch
Further channeling the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll, The Swingin' Medallions are set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
“It's a great way to support the farmers market and a fun way to kick off our Labor Day weekend with a free concert,” downtown events coordinator Renee Carden said. “We are super excited to have Swingin' Medallions perform live under our new pavilion and cannot wait for the community to see how absolutely beautiful it is.”
During the event, attendees can expect to enjoy the Main Street shops, food trucks, carnival games and prizes.
Carden advises attendees to arrive early, browse at the farmers market and bring their dancing shoes for the concert.
For additional information on the Flowery Branch Farmers Market and its special events, visit branchblockparty.com.