In-person Marketplace canceled, but fundraising for Safe Kids Northeast Georgia still on

The 29th annual Marketplace, a Christmas bazaar organized by the Northeast Georgia Health System Auxiliary to benefit Safe Kids Northeast Georgia, has been canceled because of the pandemic.



NGHS made the announcement Sept. 25, explaining that the spirit Marketplace will be honored with fundraising for Safe Kids. The coalition, according to the NGHS website, tracks childhood injury rates through data provided by Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s emergency departments. Through the gathered information, they can determine where to best focus resources.

“As a fundraiser, Marketplace 2020 was slated to support Safe Kids Northeast Georgia, and the need to keep children and teenagers safe remains great within the pandemic,” NGHS stated in a press release. “With more children at home for extended periods of time, often unsupervised, comes increased risk of injury. Truly, Safe Kids is just as important now as it was before the pandemic, maybe even more vital.”

People are encouraged to donate to Safe Kids at nghs.com/marketplace. For more information contact the NGHS Auxiliary at 770-219-1830.