Your guide to Hall County farmers markets

Braselton Farmers Market

When: 4-7 p.m. Fridays

Where: 9924 Davis St., Braselton

More info: Braselton Farmers Market’s Facebook page

Flowery Branch Farmers Market

Plans call for this market to move to a new location off Railroad Avenue behind the Flowery Branch Depot off Main Street. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in June 2021.

When: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: City Hall lawn, 5410 W. Pine St., Flowery Branch

More info: flowerybranchfarmersmarket.com

Gainesville Farmers Market

This market located on the square was started in 2009.

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Downtown Gainesville square

More info: www.hallfarmers.org

Hall County Farmers Market

This market celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021. It started small in the early 1970s at Lakeshore Mall. In the early 1990s, a new facility was built with 57 vendor parking spaces under two pole barns, funded by a 1% sales tax passed by Hall County voters.

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Where: 734 East Crescent Drive, Gainesville

More info: www.hallcountyfarmersmarket.org

Northeast Georgia Locally Grown

This market operates online, with shoppers checking out their items over the weekend and then picking them up Wednesday evening.

What: Year-round online farmers market

When: Order online Fridays through Mondays, pick up 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: 322 Academy St. NE, Gainesville

More info: northeastgeorgia.locallygrown.net