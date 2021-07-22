By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Your guide to Hall County farmers markets
07172021 FARMERS 4.jpg
Customers pick through fresh fruit and vegetables Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Hall County Farmers Market on East Crescent Drive off Jesse Jewell Parkway. - photo by Scott Rogers

Fresh vegetables and other products are available at several farmers markets in Hall County. Most open in late May or early June and close for the season in early fall. 

Braselton Farmers Market

When: 4-7 p.m. Fridays

Where: 9924 Davis St., Braselton

More info: Braselton Farmers Market’s Facebook page

Flowery Branch Farmers Market

Plans call for this market to move to a new location off Railroad Avenue behind the Flowery Branch Depot off Main Street. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in June 2021.

When: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: City Hall lawn, 5410 W. Pine St., Flowery Branch

More info: flowerybranchfarmersmarket.com

Gainesville Farmers Market

This market located on the square was started in 2009.

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Downtown Gainesville square

More info: www.hallfarmers.org

Hall County Farmers Market

This market celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021. It started small in the early 1970s at Lakeshore Mall. In the early 1990s, a new facility was built with 57 vendor parking spaces under two pole barns, funded by a 1% sales tax passed by Hall County voters.  

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Where: 734 East Crescent Drive, Gainesville

More info: www.hallcountyfarmersmarket.org

Northeast Georgia Locally Grown

This market operates online, with shoppers checking out their items over the weekend and then picking them up Wednesday evening.

What: Year-round online farmers market

When: Order online Fridays through Mondays, pick up 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: 322 Academy St. NE, Gainesville

More info: northeastgeorgia.locallygrown.net

Regional events