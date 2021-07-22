Your guide to Hall County farmers markets

Fresh vegetables and other products are available at several farmers markets in Hall County. Most open in late May or early June and close for the season in early fall.
Braselton Farmers Market
When: 4-7 p.m. Fridays
Where: 9924 Davis St., Braselton
More info: Braselton Farmers Market’s Facebook page
Flowery Branch Farmers Market
Plans call for this market to move to a new location off Railroad Avenue behind the Flowery Branch Depot off Main Street. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in June 2021.
When: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: City Hall lawn, 5410 W. Pine St., Flowery Branch
More info: flowerybranchfarmersmarket.com
Gainesville Farmers Market
This market located on the square was started in 2009.
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: Downtown Gainesville square
More info: www.hallfarmers.org
Hall County Farmers Market
This market celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021. It started small in the early 1970s at Lakeshore Mall. In the early 1990s, a new facility was built with 57 vendor parking spaces under two pole barns, funded by a 1% sales tax passed by Hall County voters.
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays
Where: 734 East Crescent Drive, Gainesville
More info: www.hallcountyfarmersmarket.org
Northeast Georgia Locally Grown
This market operates online, with shoppers checking out their items over the weekend and then picking them up Wednesday evening.
What: Year-round online farmers market
When: Order online Fridays through Mondays, pick up 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: 322 Academy St. NE, Gainesville
More info: northeastgeorgia.locallygrown.net