When, where and how much you can drink in Gainesville, Flowery Branch and Hall County

Before you walk and talk your way out of a restaurant with a drink still in your hand, make sure you’re on the right side of the street and know how much is in your cup.

Local alcohol rules can get complicated. Here’s what to know when it comes to drinking in Gainesville, Flowery Branch and Hall County.

What’s a downtown dining district?

A couple of cities in Hall County have designated downtown dining districts with more relaxed rules on walking around with a drink in your hand.

In Gainesville’s downtown dining district, people can carry out up to two unsealed alcoholic beverages of 16 ounces each in plastic cups from noon until midnight from a restaurant or growler shop. The rule applies to any alcoholic beverage, as long as you stay within the dining district.

The district is enclosed by E.E. Butler Parkway to the east, Academy Street on the north, West Academy Street to the west and Jesse Jewell Parkway to the south.