When, where and how much you can drink in Gainesville, Flowery Branch and Hall County

Before you walk and talk your way out of a restaurant with a drink still in your hand, make sure you’re on the right side of the street and know how much is in your cup.
Local alcohol rules can get complicated. Here’s what to know when it comes to drinking in Gainesville, Flowery Branch and Hall County.
What’s a downtown dining district?
A couple of cities in Hall County have designated downtown dining districts with more relaxed rules on walking around with a drink in your hand.
In Gainesville’s downtown dining district, people can carry out up to two unsealed alcoholic beverages of 16 ounces each in plastic cups from noon until midnight from a restaurant or growler shop. The rule applies to any alcoholic beverage, as long as you stay within the dining district.
The district is enclosed by E.E. Butler Parkway to the east, Academy Street on the north, West Academy Street to the west and Jesse Jewell Parkway to the south.
People may not drink alcohol from open containers in any other public places in the city.
Flowery Branch also has a downtown dining district that it created in 2018 where people can carry out one drink up to 16 ounces in a plastic cup.
The district is bounded by parts of Railroad Avenue, Chestnut Street, Mitchell Street, Pine Street, Gainesville Street and Knight Drive.
There are no other dining districts in Hall County.
What can I do at a growlers shop?
People may purchase growlers of beer or wine in Gainesville up to 64 ounces. Growlers are defined in city code as “reusable, resealable, and professionally sanitized glass jug(s) used to transport malt beverages or wine for off-premises consumption.” At growler shops in Gainesville, each person may sample up to 48 ounces of malt beverages (beer) per day or 24 ounces of wine.
Flowery Branch and unincorporated areas of the county also allow sealed growlers to-go up to 64 ounces. Flowery Branch permits samples of up to four beers and 6 ounces total per day at growler establishments.
In Hall County, you may sample only three beers per day up to 1 ounce per sample at growler shops, otherwise consumption on the premises is prohibited, according to county code.
Most forms of “brown bagging” are prohibited in the county, but Flowery Branch allows some exemptions. Customers may bring their own growlers or wine bottles to eating establishments that have corkage licenses and permit customers to do so. And the city allows customers to bring their own wine or beer to willing art shops between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Gainesville has a similar brown bag exemption for art shops.
What can I do at a brewery?
Customers do not have drink limits at brew pubs in the county. Brew pubs are allowed in Hall County, Gainesville, Flowery Branch and Oakwood.
What about food?
In Gainesville and Hall County, restaurants must have at least 50% of their sales come from food.
Growler shops must have at least 90% of their sales come from alcohol in Hall County, Gainesville and Flowery Branch.
Flowery Branch allows bars and taverns in its downtown dining district that don’t have to serve food. Elsewhere in the South Hall city, establishments that sell alcohol for consumption on the premises must have 40% of their gross sales come from food.
When can I drink at a restaurant?
In Gainesville, those of age may buy alcohol at restaurants or other places where the purchaser “consumes on the premises” from 8 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. After the “brunch bill” passed in 2019, people could start ordering drinks at restaurants as early as 11 a.m. on Sundays in Gainesville and other cities in the county such as Oakwood, Braselton and Flowery Branch. Before the change, most cities made patrons wait until 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.
In Flowery Branch people may buy drinks from restaurants or other sellers where you drink on the premises 7 a.m. until 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
Oakwood’s hours of sale for beer and wine are 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday.Braselton allows sales for consumption on the premises from 7 a.m. to 11:55 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. through midnight on Sunday.