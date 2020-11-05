What’s shakin’? Nutrition-centric drink shop to open in Flowery Branch

A new shake and tea shop is coming soon to Flowery Branch, one that aims to offer a nutritional alternative to fast-food chains.
“We say it’s healthy fast-food,” Brittani Richardson, owner of HomeRun Nutrition, said. “It’s something you can get to-go. Instead of it being greasy or something high in carbs or fat, it’s something very delicious and filling.”
Richardson, who lives in Flowery Branch, said she aims to open HomeRun Nutrition on or before Thursday, Nov. 12, located at 5458 McEver Road, near Branch House Tavern. The space will not allow customers to dine in, and instead offer pickup orders. Richardson said the business, which is nearly 1,500 square feet, is not large enough to accommodate proper social distancing, so she decided against adding seats for now.
HomeRun Nutrition
What: Healthy shake and tea shop
Where: 5458 McEver Road, Flowery Branch
Expected opening: On or before Thursday, Nov. 12
More info: HomeRun Nutrition Facebook page
Some of the shake menu items include combinations like Butterfinger, Snickers, brownie batter, salted caramel and banana pudding. Richardson said the 16-ounce drinks range from 200-250 calories and can be used as a meal replacement.
Although most of the shakes taste like desserts, Richardson said they are low in sugar. She said they key lies with the protein powder that accurately mimics the flavor of classic sweet treats. People can also opt for toppings like pistachios, almonds, peanuts and Butterfinger crumbles, which bump up the calorie-count.
“We use flavors that are sugar free,” Richardson said. “The banana pudding (shake) has real bananas in it. We use things that add flavor, not something that has added sugars.”
The shop also offers a spread of 32-ounce teas with flavors like strawberry lemonade, Georgia peach, cucumber watermelon and more.
Before starting her own business, Richardson said she previously worked as a hair stylist. After feeling inspired by her friend DeAnna Hightower, who owns Old Mill Nutrition on the west end of Braselton, she said she decided to pursue a similar path and open her own health-centric shop.
Richardson said HomeRun Nutrition’s menu contains the same recipes as Hightower’s shake and tea business; however, the shop is individually owned and not a part of a franchise. She considers Old Mill Nutrition “a sister store.”
Richardson said the name HomeRun stems from a love of sports she shares with her husband, Stephen, who helps run the business.
“Finding something nutritious, to me it’s that’s like hitting a grand slam home run,” she said.
HomeRun Nutrition’s hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.
“I’m just looking forward to meeting new people in the community,” Richardson said. “I’m ready to get rolling, get out there and be able to introduce people to the concept.”