What’s shakin’? Nutrition-centric drink shop to open in Flowery Branch

A new shake and tea shop is coming soon to Flowery Branch, one that aims to offer a nutritional alternative to fast-food chains.



“We say it’s healthy fast-food,” Brittani Richardson, owner of HomeRun Nutrition, said. “It’s something you can get to-go. Instead of it being greasy or something high in carbs or fat, it’s something very delicious and filling.”

Richardson, who lives in Flowery Branch, said she aims to open HomeRun Nutrition on or before Thursday, Nov. 12, located at 5458 McEver Road, near Branch House Tavern. The space will not allow customers to dine in, and instead offer pickup orders. Richardson said the business, which is nearly 1,500 square feet, is not large enough to accommodate proper social distancing, so she decided against adding seats for now.