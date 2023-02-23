‘We cook to order.’ BullsEye Burgers and Chicken’s fresh take aims to hit the spot

BullsEye owner Steve Ju was moving quickly between the kitchen where he and a pair of employees were preparing for a weekday lunch rush and a ladder that he was using to turn on the digital overhead menus. Ju and staff recently celebrated a one-year anniversary and, these days, there’s less time to prepare between lunch and dinner services.

The restaurant, situated next door to the Great Clips in the Kroger Shopping Center, has its largest crowds at lunchtime, according to Ju, and he wants to make sure everything is ready for them when they arrive.

“It has been one year and we are doing great here,” said Ju, who moved back to Flowery Branch from Arlington, Virginia, in 2021. His plan was to retire after years of owning restaurants in Georgia and Virginia, but like most well-laid plans, things changed.

“I messed up my retirement plans,” he joked as he greeted a group of customers. “I just couldn’t forget Flowery Branch and I always had this town in my mind because of how nice the people are. I knew I wanted to return.”