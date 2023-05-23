This ‘startup’ Thai and Laotian restaurant is opening in Buford

Thao says Sally’s Kitchen is a “startup,” but will use family recipes and classic cultural dishes to differentiate its menu from other Asian-inspired restaurants in the county.



Thao’s business partner is his wife, Sally, the restaurant’s head chef and namesake.

“My wife has been cooking since she was a little girl,” Toumoua said.

Located inside the Friendship Village shopping center next to Flow Factory Barber Shop and La Cazuela, the restaurant will be able to accommodate 40 dine-in customers.

The Thaos are planning to have Sally’s Kitchen up and running by early June, according to Toumoua.

“We really want to try to get it open soon,” he said. “We have been working on this site since December.”

The couple decided to open the restaurant, their first, despite there being another Thai restaurant, Golden Phoenix, which also serves Chinese food, half a mile away. Toumoua believes the Laotian dining option that Sally’s Kitchen offers is something new for the area.

“We like the area and we feel like there aren’t too many Thai and Lao restaurants anywhere in Buford and Hall County,” he said.