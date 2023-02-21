‘The flavor that you like’: Venezuelan fast food seeks to ‘conquer the American palates’ in Gainesville

Don Arepacho, Gainesville’s newest Venezuelan restaurant, doesn’t look like much. The restaurant doesn’t have large, eye-catching signage or any particular reputation in Hall County to speak of as of yet.
In fact, even the building the restaurant occupies is off the beaten path. Don Arepacho rents a space inside Sam's Market, a convenience store next to an Exxon gas station on Browns Bridge Road.
Despite outward appearances, Don Arepacho is there to serve both a growing Hispanic community and local diners, says owner Oswaldo Leal, who also owns and operates a standalone brick-and-mortar location in Norcross.
Don Arapacho
Where: 2322 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
More info: instagram.com/don.arepacho
When asked why he decided to bring his brand of Hispanic food to Hall County, Leal said, “Because this is an industrial area with development potential.”
Don Arepacho opened in January and serves the usual culturally-relevant menu items, such as empanadas, which can include beef, chicken, cheese or a potato and cheese medley, fish (mojito), a beans and rice combination (domino) and the pabellon, a mashup of shredded beef, sweet plantains, black beans and shredded cheese.
Tacos and soups are also featured on the menu.
On the hamburger menu is the less-typical La Ranchera, a double meat sandwich that includes smoked ham and bacon, topped with coleslaw and served with fries. The La Vergataria includes a fried egg, cheese and three meats: beef, pork and chicken, and is also served with fries.
Of the unique menu items Leal said, “We want to serve the Hispanic community and conquer the American palates here in Gainesville.”
Another menu item that might pique the interest of diners looking to simultaneously try a few things is the box arepacho, a combination of appetizers including mandoca, a Venezuelan deep-fried cornmeal ring; pastelitos, puffy pastries most often filled with meat; tequenos, a deep-fried breaded cheese stick; and a papita, a pastry.
Don Arepacho has three employees at its Gainesville location, which is busiest during the weekday lunch rush and on the weekends, according to Leal.
“We are known for our $9.99 daily lunch special,” he said.
Don Arepacho bills itself as “Venezuelan fast food.” The restaurant’s slogan, printed in Spanish on the back of the employee T-shirts, reads, “El Sabor que a ti Te gusta,” translated in English to mean, “The flavor that you like.”