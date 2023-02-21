‘The flavor that you like’: Venezuelan fast food seeks to ‘conquer the American palates’ in Gainesville

Don Arepacho, Gainesville’s newest Venezuelan restaurant, doesn’t look like much. The restaurant doesn’t have large, eye-catching signage or any particular reputation in Hall County to speak of as of yet.

In fact, even the building the restaurant occupies is off the beaten path. Don Arepacho rents a space inside Sam's Market, a convenience store next to an Exxon gas station on Browns Bridge Road.

Despite outward appearances, Don Arepacho is there to serve both a growing Hispanic community and local diners, says owner Oswaldo Leal, who also owns and operates a standalone brick-and-mortar location in Norcross.