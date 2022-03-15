Tap It serving drinks and a view with new rooftop bar

Tap It Growlers will soon be offering all of their beers, wines and champagnes with a fresh view. Patrons who visit the Maple Street taproom on March 17 will get the chance to drink from the its new rooftop bar that overlooks downtown Gainesville.

The space will be the first public rooftop venue in the city, according to Tap It’s owner Jim Tortorelli. He said the bar has a capacity of around 70 people and is meant to offer the same atmosphere as relaxing on the beach or your own backyard.

“It looks like an outdoor patio that you’d have in your backyard,” Tortorelli said. “It’s a low-key, relaxed atmosphere.”

