Pop-up cart wheeling specialty java to Gainesville’s coffee scene

Steeped in coffee from a young age, McKenzie’s roots trace to Roswell; he and his wife, Sommer, a Gainesville native, moved to the area in 2019. That same year, Midland Station Coffee Company closed its doors on the corner of Green and Washington streets, leaving behind a shortage of specialty options McKenzie felt compelled to address.



“We were looking for somewhere in Gainesville to get great coffee from, and when Midland closed we thought, ‘There should be something new,’” McKenzie said. “We had a lot of friends who were kind of seeking the same thing that I wanted here: a community around specialty coffee. We started ordering specialty coffee and getting together at our house to brew it and I saw not only the want but also the need for a space to have specialty coffee in Gainesville.”

Now, equipped with an espresso machine and a set of wheels, McKenzie is popping up to fill the void in various locations.

“There’s definitely a call for it, and I’m happy to be a part of the community in that way,” he said.

For McKenzie, coffee is “a lifelong passion” that’s intensified with time and experience. Growing up, the coffee shop he frequented was a home away from home; in college, the shop that set the scene for his after-class studying further piqued his appetite. In Atlanta, McKenzie lived within walking distance of a coffee shop that not only gave him a job, but a deeper understanding of specialty coffee.

“My world opened up into what coffee could be,” he said. “Then I toured playing music for a long time and got to see shops all over the country and I was like, ‘This is the greatest thing’ and it kind of solidified what I wanted to have in a coffee shop. Most people start now where it’s like, you start going to Starbucks and you drink a sugary drink and eventually it changes into something more wonderful.”