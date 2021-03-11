Looking for a new favorite burrito spot? Give this restaurant in Oakwood a try

A new burrito restaurant has rolled into Oakwood, one that embraces family, mariachi music and vibrant flavors.
The Godinez family, who used to own and operate El Griton off Atlanta Highway for seven years, opened Big Burritos Mexican Grill in mid-February inside the former Wendy’s on Wallis Road.
Co-owner Gustavo Godinez Jr. runs the business with his mother, father, sister and other relatives. He said they intended to slowly introduce their food to the public with a quiet launch, but fate had other plans.
“We did a soft opening, so we could build up to it,” he said. “It was as if it was a grand opening from day one. It has been busy. Yesterday was Tuesday, and it felt like Friday night all day long.”
Big Burritos Mexican Grill
Where: 3652 Wallis Road, Oakwood
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday
Contact: 678-989-7214
When people enter the newly renovated restaurant, they’ll see tiled floors, indoor and outdoor seating and a large space to line up for ordering food. And, if people are lucky, they may even witness Gustavo Godinez Sr., Gustavo Jr.’s father, sing and play his guitar. It just so happens that the businessman is a former mariachi musician with 25 years experience under his belt, in addition to his 30 years in the restaurant industry.
“I will sing and play for customers,” Gustavo Sr. said. “If you have a birthday, we’ll make a nice show.”
Gustavo Jr. said his family purchased the building around four years ago and initially planned to open Big Burritos while still running El Griton. However, like most businesses, their restaurant took a huge blow in March 2020.
“When the pandemic hit, that was a rough year,” Gustavo Jr. said. “Thank goodness we pulled through. We had a food truck and went to two to three neighborhoods a week, serving one family at a time.”
Instead of managing two businesses, Gustavo Jr. said his family decided to sell their 7-year-old El Griton in December 2020 and focus all their energy and finances on opening Big Burritos.
The restaurant’s logo is a bit of a pun, displaying the face of a donkey between the words “Big” and “Burritos.” Gustavo Jr. said the animal alludes to the size of their burritos.
“I heard recently from somebody, they took a look at it and said, ‘My God that thing is the size of an alley cat,’” he said, smiling. “It can easily get to be a 2-pound burrito, it’s quite a belly-buster.”
When ordering, customers are prompted to choose a type of meat or vegetable and vessel to hold it, including a burrito, bowl, tacos, salad and other options. People can also opt for any of the menu’s specials like the enchiladas verdes, carne asada or birria de res, beef that’s been braised for hours in “secret sauce.” Meal prices range from around $8.45 to $16.
“That (birria) recipe that we have here comes from my great-grandfather,” Gustavo Jr. said. “He was famous for making that in Mexico. My mom learned that recipe, and we’ve been carrying it out ever since.”
Gustavo Sr. said most of the food at Big Burritos originates from Jalisco, Mexico, a region on the Pacific coast, west of Mexico City where he grew up.
Unlike the previous sit-down Mexican eatery, Big Burritos offers a fast-casual experience, inviting people to order their food at the front counter and choose their seats. The renovated space can accommodate up to 90 people inside and 30 outside. Even when the line is backed up, Gustavo Jr. said they’re able to take everyone’s order in less than five minutes.
“We decided to do it like this because it's just a lot faster for everybody, especially during lunchtime,” he said.
Gustavo Sr. invites people to visit Big Burritos, meet his family and give the new restaurant a shot. The business is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday.
“My favorite food here is everything because everything is fresh, and you can tell,” Gustavo Sr. said. “And, people love it. Everything you try, we season with love.”