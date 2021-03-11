Looking for a new favorite burrito spot? Give this restaurant in Oakwood a try

When people enter the newly renovated restaurant, they’ll see tiled floors, indoor and outdoor seating and a large space to line up for ordering food. And, if people are lucky, they may even witness Gustavo Godinez Sr., Gustavo Jr.’s father, sing and play his guitar. It just so happens that the businessman is a former mariachi musician with 25 years experience under his belt, in addition to his 30 years in the restaurant industry.



“I will sing and play for customers,” Gustavo Sr. said. “If you have a birthday, we’ll make a nice show.”

Gustavo Jr. said his family purchased the building around four years ago and initially planned to open Big Burritos while still running El Griton. However, like most businesses, their restaurant took a huge blow in March 2020.