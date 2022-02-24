Little Italy Pizza will once again fire up the brick ovens in Gainesville

Three years after parting ways with Gainesville, Little Italy is firing up the brick ovens once again to serve hand-tossed pizza in a New York minute — though it’s taken a bit longer to get the restaurant itself up and running.
Initially slated to open last December, owner Ben Cortese said the timeline was thwarted by a series of obstacles that sprang up during the construction process. The pizzeria’s doors opened to the public in a soft opening Thursday and will offer a limited, cash-only variety of pizza and subs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 and 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Patrons will have to wait a while longer for the official grand opening, however, due to staffing shortages, but Cortese hopes to have the restaurant up and running sometime in March.
“We want to give everybody what they expect,” Cortese said. “It’s just going to take a little time to practice. If it takes two, three weeks, so be it. We want it as bad as the people want it … but I have to make sure we’re ready for them. We definitely need to crawl before we can walk.”
Cortese encourages job hunters to contact him at 770-540-3502 or via Facebook.
“We need good people — we’re going to be busy,” he said.
Once Little Italy is officially open, diners can grab pizza by the slice or a full pie from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
While he’s no stranger to bringing New York-style pizza to Southern palates, Cortese said he’s never encountered challenges quite like those presented by the latest start-up.
Little Italy Pizza
Where: 112 Bradford St., Gainesville
Soft opening: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 3-8 p.m. Saturday, cash only
“I’ve been in this restaurant business my whole life,” Cortese said. “I’m 40 and I was born into it. I’ve opened all the Little Italys with my dad … from Tuscaloosa to Clemson to all the ones here in Georgia (and) I have never dealt with a project so hard as this one.”
Construction crews’ reliability were one factor, Cortese said, while price and availability of equipment constituted another.
“It was definitely the hardest project of my life, but we got it done,” Cortese said.
Vendors’ prices have also crept upward owing to the pandemic. Cortese said Little Italy’s prices will continue to be fair, though customers can expect to pay slightly more for their meal than they did last time Little Italy was slinging dough in Gainesville.
“What you hear out there is true,” Cortese said. “Our food vendors are also raising prices; anything to do with meat or pork, chicken wings (or) bacon have doubled. Plastic in general has doubled. The prices (at Little Italy) are going to be a dollar or so higher — we’ve got to. I’d rather charge $1 more and keep the same item, keep the same quality.”
Inside the 4,000-square-foot counter service space, patrons will find tried and true staples of Italian kitchens: hand-tossed pizza, calzones, stromboli, cheesesteaks and sub sandwiches, chicken and eggplant Parmesan, lasagna, ravioli, baked ziti, antipasto salad and Italian desserts imported straight from Brooklyn, New York. The menu also boasts gluten-free crust and vegan cheese.
“The food is going to be the same that it’s always been. The service is going to be fun and loud and fast — fair prices, big portions,” Cortese said. “We still make food here like we do at home — the old-school way. We make our own sauces — it cooks for eight hours. You can smell it all day down the street.”
Cortese was only 20 when he opened Gainesville’s first Little Italy on Riverside Drive, which closed its doors in 2018 and reopened in Oakwood the following year.
The Oakwood location came under new ownership in 2020; it’s now known as Vinny’s Little Italy, though Cortese told The Times it isn’t affiliated with his family’s pizza business nor does it have the same menu.
Bringing the flavors of Little Italy to downtown Gainesville has been a long-held dream of Cortese’s, so when he came across the vacant Bradford Street building, he said he couldn’t let the opportunity go to waste.
“I really wanted to bring Little Italy to the Gainesville square for many years; once I found this building, I had to buy it,” he said. “I’m putting all my knowledge into this place. The square is growing, and I think it deserves an authentic New York pizzeria. And there’s nothing like grabbing a slice of pizza on the fly.”
While Atlas Pizza continues purveying specialty pies just around the corner on Washington Street, Cortese said he doesn’t envision much competition cropping up between the two.
“From pizza to pizza, I think there’s enough people to go around to not affect either of us,” Cortese said. “We are authentic, Italian, New York (pizza); I think Atlas is a different preparation and a different style. They do a good job.”
Cortese said his decision to bring Little Italy to the square has been met with some criticism and other feedback, but he hasn’t allowed the commentary to sway him from the course.
“Some people told me, ‘Ben, you’re crazy to open a restaurant right now and do construction in the heart of COVID,’” Cortese said. “And I said, ‘We are going to figure it out. We are going to do the best we can.’ And here we are, months later. I think we’re going to be OK.”