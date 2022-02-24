Little Italy Pizza will once again fire up the brick ovens in Gainesville

Patrons will have to wait a while longer for the official grand opening, however, due to staffing shortages, but Cortese hopes to have the restaurant up and running sometime in March.

“We want to give everybody what they expect,” Cortese said. “It’s just going to take a little time to practice. If it takes two, three weeks, so be it. We want it as bad as the people want it … but I have to make sure we’re ready for them. We definitely need to crawl before we can walk.”

Cortese encourages job hunters to contact him at 770-540-3502 or via Facebook.

“We need good people — we’re going to be busy,” he said.

Once Little Italy is officially open, diners can grab pizza by the slice or a full pie from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

While he’s no stranger to bringing New York-style pizza to Southern palates, Cortese said he’s never encountered challenges quite like those presented by the latest start-up.