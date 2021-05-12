Little Italy Pizza to arrive on the square

On Monday, May 10, Cortese said he closed on the 4,100-square-foot building on Bradford Street, between Recess Southern Gastro-pub and The Imperial Salon. He aims to have it up and running around Christmastime.



“Little Italys are usually in downtown square areas, in Athens, Tuscaloosa, Auburn,” he said. “I think this is going to be my best location.”

When people enter the new restaurant, Cortese said they’ll be greeted with a casual family-friendly atmosphere and the smell of fresh basil and oregano. Instead of growing pots of herbs to display in the restaurant, he plans to instead have a hydroponic garden, which will be attached to a wall.

“We’re going to try and grow that in here,” he said. “People will be able to see us cut it and trim it. It’s something we’ve always wanted to do.”

Cortese said the restaurant will go back to the old-school style of ordering and picking up food at a counter. The business will not hire servers.

“We want to make this pizzeria easy for people to get in and out for lunch,” he said.

Cortese explained that he intends to keep the prices fair, offering around a $10 lunch. The menu will include pizza, calzones, baked ziti, stromboli, lasagna and more.