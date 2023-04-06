Kitchen Inspections: March 30-April 5

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
April 5
China Wok
Location: 1015 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 89, Grade: B
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Stevi B’s
Location: 1500 Browns Bridge Road, Suite 119, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Waffle House #1178
Location: 1240 Candler Road, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Waffle House #885
Location: 2507 Pentee Drive, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Zaxtai Mobile Food Trailer/Base of Operations
Location: 5201 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
April 4
Laurelwood/Northeast Georgia Medical Center
Location: 200 Wisteria Drive, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
The Oaks Miniature Golf
Location: 3709 Whiting Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Chef Wang
Location: 275 Pearl Nix Parkway, Unit 7, Gainesville
Score: 80, Grade: B
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Waffle House #1688
Location: 2880 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Subway #62383
Location: 1470 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Brandon’s Cafe and Catering
Location: 2052 Candler Road, Suite 5, Gainesville
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
El Carreton #2
Location: 400 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 87, Grade: B
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
April 3
Reunion Country Club
Location: 5609 Grand Reunion Drive, Hoschton
Score: 87, Grade: B
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Subway #17546
Location: 4504 Cornelia Highway, Unit 3, Lula
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Chef Wang II Chinese Restaurant
Location: 4995 Friendship Road, Suite E, Buford
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Biscuit Delite
Location: 3605 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Waffle House #1211
Location: 4395 Cornelia Highway, Lula
Score: 82, Grade: B
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Taco Fiesta
Location: 1714 Atlanta Highway, Suite E, Gainesville
Score: 85, Grade: B
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
March 31
Taqueria Durango
Location: 1705 Cleveland Highway, Suite 11, Gainesville
Score: 86, Grade: B
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
South Hall Middle @ Academies of Discovery
Location: 3215 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Starbucks #682
Location: 1931 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Huddle House
Location: 1920 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 88, Grade: B
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Harvest Catering Co.
Location: 601 S. Enota Drive, Suite O, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
March 30
Sardis Enrichment School
Location: 2805 Sardis Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Chestatee High School
Location: 3005 Sardis Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Cabos Mexican Grill II
Location: 7367 Spout Springs Road, Suite 150, Flowery Branch
Score: 80, Grade: B
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
McAlister’s Deli
Location: 1979 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 106, Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Mr. Teriyaki
Location: 1925 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 200, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Lake Lanier Nutrition
Location: 1062 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite B10, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Marco’s Pizza #8229
Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road, Suite 400, Flowery Branch
Score: 99, Grade: AInspector: Kobi Sisengchanh