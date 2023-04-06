By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: March 30-April 5
The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

April 5

China Wok

Location: 1015 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 89, Grade: B

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Stevi B’s

Location: 1500 Browns Bridge Road, Suite 119, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Waffle House #1178

Location: 1240 Candler Road, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Waffle House #885

Location: 2507 Pentee Drive, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Zaxtai Mobile Food Trailer/Base of Operations

Location: 5201 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

April 4

Laurelwood/Northeast Georgia Medical Center

Location: 200 Wisteria Drive, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

The Oaks Miniature Golf

Location: 3709 Whiting Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Chef Wang

Location: 275 Pearl Nix Parkway, Unit 7, Gainesville

Score: 80, Grade: B

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Waffle House #1688

Location: 2880 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Subway #62383

Location: 1470 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Brandon’s Cafe and Catering

Location: 2052 Candler Road, Suite 5, Gainesville

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

El Carreton #2

Location: 400 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 87, Grade: B

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

April 3

Reunion Country Club

Location: 5609 Grand Reunion Drive, Hoschton

Score: 87, Grade: B

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Subway #17546

Location: 4504 Cornelia Highway, Unit 3, Lula

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Chef Wang II Chinese Restaurant

Location: 4995 Friendship Road, Suite E, Buford

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Biscuit Delite

Location: 3605 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Waffle House #1211

Location: 4395 Cornelia Highway, Lula

Score: 82, Grade: B

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Taco Fiesta

Location: 1714 Atlanta Highway, Suite E, Gainesville

Score: 85, Grade: B

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

March 31

Taqueria Durango

Location: 1705 Cleveland Highway, Suite 11, Gainesville

Score: 86, Grade: B

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

South Hall Middle @ Academies of Discovery

Location: 3215 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Starbucks #682

Location: 1931 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Huddle House

Location: 1920 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 88, Grade: B

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Harvest Catering Co.

Location: 601 S. Enota Drive, Suite O, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

March 30

Sardis Enrichment School

Location: 2805 Sardis Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Chestatee High School

Location: 3005 Sardis Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Cabos Mexican Grill II

Location: 7367 Spout Springs Road, Suite 150, Flowery Branch

Score: 80, Grade: B

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

McAlister’s Deli

Location: 1979 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 106, Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Mr. Teriyaki

Location: 1925 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 200, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Lake Lanier Nutrition

Location: 1062 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite B10, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Marco’s Pizza #8229

Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road, Suite 400, Flowery Branch

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh