Kitchen Inspections: June 1-7

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
June 7
Wasabi
Location: 3446 Winder Highway, Unit H, Flowery Branch
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Taqueria Lupita
Location: 2988 Gillsville Highway, Suite 108, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Taqueria Lupita - Base of Operation
LocationL 2988 Gillsville Highway, Suite 108, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Roll On In & Buzzed Bull Creamery
Location: 130 Bradford St. NE, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
June 6
Big Burritos Mexican Grill - Base of Operation
Location: 3652 Wallis Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Big Burritos - Food Truck 1
Location: 3652 Wallis Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Blimpie
Location: 4949 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 110, Buford
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
June 5
Kenzo Japanese Restaurant
Location: 4977 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 108, Buford
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
Location: 5745 Old Winder Highway, Braselton
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Eat At Thai
Location: 975 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 7, Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Stan’s Biscuit Shop and Deli
Location: 1151 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Shane’s Rib Shack
Location: 5877 Spout Springs Road, Suite D500, Flowery Branch
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Oakwood Nutrition
Location: 4006 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Fuji Hibachi Express
Location: 229 E.E. Butler Parkway, Suite 500, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
June 2
Loretta’s Country Kitchen
Location: 4305 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Waffle House #1764
Location: 7415 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Big Burritos Mexican Grill
Location: 3652 Wallis Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
The Stag Chophouse & Club
Location: 110 Main St., Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
June 1
McDonald’s #11113
Location: 965 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Starbucks #8761
Location: 821 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Wild Wing Cafe
Location: 311 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Lake Lanier Nutrition
Location: 1062 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite B10, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Restaurante El Gallo Pinto
Location: 1703 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: AInspector: DeShayla Bush