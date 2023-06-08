By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: June 1-7
10282022 TAQUERIA 8.jpg

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

June 7

Wasabi

Location: 3446 Winder Highway, Unit H, Flowery Branch

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Taqueria Lupita

Location: 2988 Gillsville Highway, Suite 108, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Taqueria Lupita - Base of Operation

LocationL 2988 Gillsville Highway, Suite 108, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Roll On In & Buzzed Bull Creamery

Location: 130 Bradford St. NE, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

June 6

Big Burritos Mexican Grill - Base of Operation

Location: 3652 Wallis Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Big Burritos - Food Truck 1

Location: 3652 Wallis Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Blimpie

Location: 4949 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 110, Buford

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

June 5

Kenzo Japanese Restaurant

Location: 4977 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 108, Buford

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

Location: 5745 Old Winder Highway, Braselton

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Eat At Thai

Location: 975 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 7, Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Stan’s Biscuit Shop and Deli

Location: 1151 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Shane’s Rib Shack

Location: 5877 Spout Springs Road, Suite D500, Flowery Branch

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Oakwood Nutrition

Location: 4006 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Fuji Hibachi Express

Location: 229 E.E. Butler Parkway, Suite 500, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

June 2

Loretta’s Country Kitchen

Location: 4305 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Waffle House #1764

Location: 7415 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Big Burritos Mexican Grill

Location: 3652 Wallis Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

The Stag Chophouse & Club

Location: 110 Main St., Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

June 1

McDonald’s #11113

Location: 965 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Starbucks #8761

Location: 821 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Wild Wing Cafe

Location: 311 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Lake Lanier Nutrition

Location: 1062 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite B10, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Restaurante El Gallo Pinto

Location: 1703 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush