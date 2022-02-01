‘Kind of like healthy fast food.’ Nutrition-centric flavors to shake things up in Oakwood

985 Nutrition
Where: 3640 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 140, Oakwood
Expected opening: mid-February
Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. SaturdayMore info: facebook.com/985nutritionga
Peace, love and protein are headed to South Hall by way of 985 Nutrition.
The younger sibling of The Ville Nutrition in Gainesville, the new smoothie and juice bar is slated to open within the next couple of weeks in the College Square shopping center in Oakwood, serving positive vibes and a flavorsome lineup of protein shakes and energizing teas.
The sister shops are owned by Carlos Figueredo who, as an athlete on the football, soccer and lacrosse teams at Gainesville High, saw a shortfall in the local foodscape’s offering of health-conscious items. A decade later, he’s creating fresh solutions to resolve the busy person’s plight in a matter of minutes.
“I would always find myself having fast food,” Figueredo said. “The main thing (I) wanted to do was bring a healthy option for the community to enjoy, kind of like healthy fast food — something that, when you’re on the go and you can’t just sit down and eat, (you can) call ahead and have it ready for you.”
Nearly 100 made-to-order recipes make up 985’s menu, which Figueredo said won’t deviate from The Ville’s. The menu is largely gluten-free, entirely dairy-free and customizable to customers’ cravings.
The shakes, which range from sweet and delectable to fruity and blended with a “whole latte love,” are packed with 24 grams of protein and less than 9 grams of sugar and sit comfortably below 250 calories. Banana pudding, strawberry shortcake, brownie batter, chunky monkey — a chocolate, banana and peanut butter medley — and chocolate and caramel latte have been many a customer’s go-to pick-me-up since The Ville opened last January, Figueredo said.
The shop’s tea bombs have been particularly popular amongst Brenau University students in need of a jolt amid the heap of homework and exams. With its close proximity to the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus, 985 Nutrition poses a new spot for “a huge population of college students that could totally enjoy some drinks” while they hit the books, Figueredo said.
Once the doors are officially open, 985 Nutrition will adopt the same business hours as its sister location — 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to Figueredo, spreading positive vibes is the entire premise of 985.
“In a world filled with so much negativity anywhere you go, we want to be that place where people can come in and, if they’re having a bad day, we’re literally able to turn that into something good,” he said. “We always have that going here — passing good vibes around just so when you come in you can feel it and when you leave, you leave even better than when you came in.”
Figueredo added that he’s eager to serve another part of Hall County and “help other people have the blessing that I have. The Ville has totally changed my family’s life; with the opening of a second (location), it’s only going to get better. We’re excited to take something that Gainesville fell in love with and bring it to a whole other community.”