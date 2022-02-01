‘Kind of like healthy fast food.’ Nutrition-centric flavors to shake things up in Oakwood

The shop’s tea bombs have been particularly popular amongst Brenau University students in need of a jolt amid the heap of homework and exams. With its close proximity to the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus, 985 Nutrition poses a new spot for “a huge population of college students that could totally enjoy some drinks” while they hit the books, Figueredo said.

Once the doors are officially open, 985 Nutrition will adopt the same business hours as its sister location — 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to Figueredo, spreading positive vibes is the entire premise of 985.

“In a world filled with so much negativity anywhere you go, we want to be that place where people can come in and, if they’re having a bad day, we’re literally able to turn that into something good,” he said. “We always have that going here — passing good vibes around just so when you come in you can feel it and when you leave, you leave even better than when you came in.”

Figueredo added that he’s eager to serve another part of Hall County and “help other people have the blessing that I have. The Ville has totally changed my family’s life; with the opening of a second (location), it’s only going to get better. We’re excited to take something that Gainesville fell in love with and bring it to a whole other community.”