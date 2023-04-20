‘I’m going to have to see it through.’ The latest on Scott’s Downtown reconstruction

According to Dixon, the restoration contractors and the insurance company are working to strike an agreement “on what it’s going to cost to get us put back together.”

He anticipates the construction process, once underway, to span at least eight weeks.

“We’re still just kind of cooling our heels and trying to put together some plans to move forward when we get an idea of what those time frames look like,” Dixon said. “(I) never would have thought it would have taken this long to begin with. I’m going to have to see it through — this is my livelihood, and the value of my business still remains. Just want to put it back together and get back to work.”

Dixon said he’s fielded a surprising number of calls and emails from customers eager to patronize his restaurant once again.

“(They say) they miss my risotto or they miss my steaks or that they miss meeting their friends in the lounge. It’s pretty heartwarming, hearing that,” Dixon said. “You always used to joke, ‘They’re going to miss me when I’m gone.’ But truly, people do miss me when I’m not there. It is definitely an affirmation of the hard work and (that) the things that we’ve done are and have been an integral part of downtown.”

In the interim, Dixon is experimenting with a new menu featuring “all of most the perennial favorites” along with fresh takes to reintroduce the restaurants as if it were opening today, but also “with the knowledge of the last 15 years of what our clients have come to know us for.”

“It’s kind of like a pretty big spring cleaning,” Dixon quipped. “Keep the faith; we’ll be back as soon as we can.”