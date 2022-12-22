Huey Magoo’s has opened its second South Hall restaurant at this location

Huey Magoo’s chicken restaurant has opened a new location in South Hall.
The 3,500-square-foot store at 7310 Spout Springs Road in Braselton features an outdoor patio and mobile ordering pickup window.
Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, the restaurant is next to Publix-anchored Friendship Springs Village shopping center.
It is the fourth of up to 25 Huey Magoo’s stores set to open in the Atlanta area, with other locations in Loganville, Oakwood and Dacula, from franchise group DAD’s Tenders.
The Oakwood location opened in November 2021, taking over an old Steak ‘n Shake restaurant.
The Braselton location “is a perfect fit for the style of restaurant, atmosphere and reputation we are creating here locally in Georgia,” said Alex Larson of DAD’s Tenders.
The store is also the Florida-based chain’s 40th location overall.
The restaurant features grilled, hand-breaded and sauced chicken tenders, as well as salads, sandwiches and wraps.