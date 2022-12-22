Huey Magoo’s has opened its second South Hall restaurant at this location

Huey Magoo’s chicken restaurant has opened a new location in South Hall.

The 3,500-square-foot store at 7310 Spout Springs Road in Braselton features an outdoor patio and mobile ordering pickup window.

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, the restaurant is next to Publix-anchored Friendship Springs Village shopping center.

It is the fourth of up to 25 Huey Magoo’s stores set to open in the Atlanta area, with other locations in Loganville, Oakwood and Dacula, from franchise group DAD’s Tenders.