This food truck owner is mashing up his Laotian and Southern heritage and stuffing it into eggrolls

His Gainesville-based business offers his own twist on egg rolls, combining both his Laotian and Southern heritage into flavorful fried dishes. He said he chose egg rolls, because they’re a staple Laotian dish for celebrations and coming together.

“The reason why I chose egg rolls is that I’m Laotian,” he said. “At birthday parties and festivals, egg rolls would be the main party food. I remember being in the kitchen with my mom and cousins rolling them. It was a way we’d get together with family.”

Bouasy said cooking comes naturally to him, having grown up in a food-centric family. He said his grandmother ran a food stand while living in Laos with the help of his mother, who is one of nine children.

Some of his favorite egg roll concoctions include pork barbecue with collard greens, chicken pot pie, Thanksgiving turkey with all the fixings, green bean casserole and pepperoni pizza filling.

He also creates dessert versions like pumpkin pie and cheesecake, which he rolls with crushed graham crackers.

“They’re Asian on the outside and American on the inside,” Bouasy said. “Kind of like me.”

The food truck owner said he normally sells his egg rolls in pairs for $6. However, the price can vary slightly depending on the ingredients.