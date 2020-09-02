By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Hall County Farmers Market in 6 photos
09022020 FARMERS 4.jpg

A vendor at the Hall County Farmers Market sells face masks Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, along with fresh produce.

by Scott Rogers
09022020 FARMERS 6.jpg

Shoppers line up Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, prior to the opening of the Hall County Farmers Market.

by Scott Rogers
09022020 FARMERS 5.jpg

Shoppers of fresh produce seek out their favorite vendor Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Hall County Farmers Market.

by Scott Rogers
09022020 FARMERS 2.jpg

Carolyn Cothran picks out fresh green beans as Roy Barnes makes change for a customer Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Roy and brother Troy's produce booth at the Hall County Farmers Market.

by Scott Rogers
09022020 FARMERS 3.jpg

Becky Stewart sets out her silk cemetery flower arrangements Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Hall County Farmers Market at her booth The Flower Barn.

by Scott Rogers
09022020 FARMERS 1.jpg

Shoppers of fresh produce seek out their favorite vendor Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Hall County Farmers Market.

by Scott Rogers