Hall County Farmers Market in 6 photos

A vendor at the Hall County Farmers Market sells face masks Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, along with fresh produce.
Shoppers line up Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, prior to the opening of the Hall County Farmers Market.
Shoppers of fresh produce seek out their favorite vendor Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Hall County Farmers Market.
Carolyn Cothran picks out fresh green beans as Roy Barnes makes change for a customer Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Roy and brother Troy's produce booth at the Hall County Farmers Market.
Becky Stewart sets out her silk cemetery flower arrangements Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Hall County Farmers Market at her booth The Flower Barn.
Shoppers of fresh produce seek out their favorite vendor Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Hall County Farmers Market.