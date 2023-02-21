Gainesville pickle maker packs bold flavor into small batches

What started as a side dish has turned into an entree, figuratively and literally.
Pilgrim’s Pickle Co. offers boutique pickles in unique flavors that business owner and head chef D.J. Kerns believes Hall County residents won’t find anywhere else.
In fact, he barely knew what he had when the flavors he created with that first batch of pickles for friends and family last year became a business opportunity.
Kerns, 34, was attempting to make kimchi, a popular Korean dish of fermented and salted vegetables, and wound up just keeping the pickle portion after all was said and done.
“I bought this kimchi fermentation container and the kimchi turned out terrible, but I thought I could make pickles in the container,” said Kerns, who had made very small batches of pickles in the past.
The container seals in air for maximum flavor potential, and Kerns decided to season some pickles for an appetizer one night.
“I hadn’t made pickles in a few years, but my friends absolutely loved it,” he said. “They raved about it so much that they said they would pay for more of it.”
That original batch was nuanced with a number of flavors, including mustard seeds and serrano chilis to give it what Kerns called “a Korean-Latin fusion flavor.”
All of the names of the pickle flavors come from Kerns’ favorite book, “The Pilgrim’s Progress” by Puritan preacher and author John Bunyan. The book is an inspiration to Kerns in many ways, but mostly due to his faith. Kerns is currently studying biblical and clinical counseling at nearby Truett-McConnell University.
Flavors like “The Evangelist,” a traditional dill pickle, “Apollyon” — a spicy pickle that Kerns describes as “coming in swinging” because of the heat of the spices he uses to make it — and “Vanity Fair,” which packs a sweet-heat flavor, all combine multiple spices and seasonings that are not typically found in store-bought pickles or mass-manufactured brands.
The small-batch method allows Kerns to experiment more with the products which he buys from Talpas Supermercado, a local market.
New flavors include “The Flatterer,” a Jamaican jerk pickle that, according to Kerns, has all the flavors that a piece of jerk chicken would have, while the “Delectable Mountain,” another new addition to the menu, may remind customers of pico de gallo.
“I put fresh cilantro, chopped onions, tomatoes and lime juice in that flavor,” Kerns said.
Customers can contact Kerns via Pilgrim’s Pickle Co.’s Facebook and Instagram. The company does not have a website yet, but Kerns said that’s in the plans for the near future. He also has plans to pitch his product to restaurants on the Gainesville square.
“It has been very humbling and amazing to see how much people have enjoyed these pickles and invested in what I am trying to do,” Kerns said.
Kerns’ future goal for Pilgrim’s Pickle Co. is to have a brick-and-mortar location to call his own. For now, the production of the small batches takes place in his kitchen, though the amount of orders coming in have led to him buying a larger fermentation container.
“If things turn out the way I want, I would love to have a little place where I would do all the cooking in the back and then have it open for sale,” Kern said. “It would be really fun.”