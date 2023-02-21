Gainesville pickle maker packs bold flavor into small batches

In fact, he barely knew what he had when the flavors he created with that first batch of pickles for friends and family last year became a business opportunity.



Kerns, 34, was attempting to make kimchi, a popular Korean dish of fermented and salted vegetables, and wound up just keeping the pickle portion after all was said and done.



“I bought this kimchi fermentation container and the kimchi turned out terrible, but I thought I could make pickles in the container,” said Kerns, who had made very small batches of pickles in the past.

The container seals in air for maximum flavor potential, and Kerns decided to season some pickles for an appetizer one night.