Chick-fil-A finally joining other fast-food restaurants in reopening for dine-in. Here’s why.

Both the Stonebridge Village Chick-fil-A and several others in Hall reopened their dining areas within the past two weeks. Harney said the company’s corporate office gave operators the choice to make the decision locally.

Instead of quickly shifting from takeout to dine-in, Harney said he and other franchisees waited for certain pieces to fall in place.

“The driver for me is I don’t want my employees to face anything that’s not safe,” he said. “ … I didn’t want to open until my employees felt comfortable.”

Harney said he also chose to hold off on opening the dining area to better gauge the feelings of his customers. As more people became vaccinated for COVID-19 and regulars consistently expressed their desire to eat inside the fast food restaurant, the Chick-fil-A operator said he felt compelled to make the shift.

Bob Swoszowski, owner of 21 McDonald’s restaurants in Northeast Georgia, said he reopened his locations for in-person dining in November 2020. Other fast food restaurants in Hall like Wendy’s and Burger King followed the same route, reopening their doors several months ago.