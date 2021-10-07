Battle of the Biscuits: Which spot in Gainesville has the best?

What’s better than a freshly baked biscuit to go along with your cup of coffee each morning?
There are a lot of places in Hall County where you can stop by for a biscuit loaded with ingredients for your preferred breakfast sandwich. I decided to put 6 local restaurants in Gainesville up to the test to battle out and see which one has the best biscuit.
What makes a perfect biscuit? This is of course subjective but I will be comparing each biscuit based on the consistency, taste, value and presentation. I also made sure to order a plain biscuit to ensure that nothing else affects the taste test.
Stan’s Biscuits and Deli
For the first stop of the day, I traveled down to Stan’s Biscuits and Deli for a freshly made biscuit. As soon as I unwrapped the foil from the biscuit, a bit of steam came out along with the smell of a buttery biscuit. The presentation was nice with a decent size and a nice color with just a bit of crispiness of the edges. The biscuit itself was dense with a fluffy inside that melted in my mouth. The flavor was a buttery saltiness that really overpowered the whole experience tasting it. For only $1.50 the biscuit is a good size for the cheap price. Overall, it was a good biscuit and it makes sense why cars line up each morning to pick up one of their own.
My rating: 7/10
Where: 1151 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hours: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday-Saturday
Price: $1.50
Biscuit Barn
Driving along Thompson Bridge Road you might find a little barn with wonderful biscuits. The Biscuit Barn serves up a variety of breakfast platters and biscuits to choose from. The biscuit comes out warm and wrapped up in a parchment paper. The presentation is a round biscuit that looks like it is straight from a commercial with a lighter color than most biscuits. The taste was simple and exactly what you’d expect for a plain biscuit. The consistency of the biscuit was not as fluffy but was smooth. As well as, a fair price at $1.50.
My rating: 6/10
Where: 3605 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hours: 4-11 a.m. Monday-Friday; 4-11:30 a.m. Saturday
Price: $1.50
Longstreet Cafe
Despite living in Gainesville my whole life, this was my first time trying the buttery biscuits of Longstreet Cafe. The flavor of the biscuit has a slight buttery taste with a distinct homemade feel with a crispy outside and soft and fluffy inside. The presentation was great with a big, round biscuit that is perfect for a breakfast sandwich. Longstreet did not disappoint with a homemade feel and a great value of only $1.39.
My rating: 10/10
Where: 1043 Riverside Terrace, Gainesville; 405 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville
Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Price: $1.39
Biscuit Shoppe
This tiny shop holds its own with its uniquely shaped biscuits. The flavor was typical for what you would expect from a plain biscuit and was the right mix of dense bread and a crispy crust. Presentation wise, the biscuit had a unique look with a rectangular shape and a good amount of crispy color on the outer edges. The Biscuit Shoppe had the best value at only $1 for a handful of biscuit goodness.
My rating: 7/10
Where: 1704 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Hours: 6-11 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Price: $1
Weezie’s Kitchen
Traveling down Cleveland Highway I stopped by Weezie’s Kitchen to get an early morning biscuit. The little restaurant served up big flavors and, despite being a plain biscuit, had a slight buttery flavor which brought it all together. Out of all the biscuits I tried, Weezie’s was the fluffiest with a soft, bouncy biscuit and a smooth consistency not usually seen. The biscuit had the average price of $1.50 but had a consistency that made it worth it.
My rating: 9/10
Where: 4147 Cleveland Highway #100, Gainesville
Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Price: $1.50
Rabbittown Cafe
Being the second cheapest biscuit on the list, Rabbit Town takes the crown for the best bang for your buck. The biscuit is huge and usually contains all the various toppings that might go into it including eggs, bacon, cheese, chicken and so much more. The plain biscuit on its own did still hold its flavor making for the perfect base for a breakfast sandwich. The consistency was smooth but fluffy enough to not get stuck to the roof of your mouth and with a presentation that looked like a perfect image of a biscuit.
My rating: 9/10
Where: 2415 Old Cornelia Highway, Gainesville
Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday-Saturday
Price: $1.15
Overall, each place was a strong contender with classic, southern biscuits and lots of options to choose from. One must be named winner of the battle of the biscuits. With a great homemade flavor, nice fluffiness, consistency and a good value, Longstreet Cafe takes the cake, or should I say biscuit, as the best biscuit in Gainesville.
These are only a few of the local restaurants serving up delicious biscuits and more are yet to come.