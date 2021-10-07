Battle of the Biscuits: Which spot in Gainesville has the best?

What’s better than a freshly baked biscuit to go along with your cup of coffee each morning?

There are a lot of places in Hall County where you can stop by for a biscuit loaded with ingredients for your preferred breakfast sandwich. I decided to put 6 local restaurants in Gainesville up to the test to battle out and see which one has the best biscuit.

What makes a perfect biscuit? This is of course subjective but I will be comparing each biscuit based on the consistency, taste, value and presentation. I also made sure to order a plain biscuit to ensure that nothing else affects the taste test.

Stan’s Biscuits and Deli

For the first stop of the day, I traveled down to Stan’s Biscuits and Deli for a freshly made biscuit. As soon as I unwrapped the foil from the biscuit, a bit of steam came out along with the smell of a buttery biscuit. The presentation was nice with a decent size and a nice color with just a bit of crispiness of the edges. The biscuit itself was dense with a fluffy inside that melted in my mouth. The flavor was a buttery saltiness that really overpowered the whole experience tasting it. For only $1.50 the biscuit is a good size for the cheap price. Overall, it was a good biscuit and it makes sense why cars line up each morning to pick up one of their own.

My rating: 7/10

Where: 1151 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Hours: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday-Saturday

Price: $1.50

Biscuit Barn

Driving along Thompson Bridge Road you might find a little barn with wonderful biscuits. The Biscuit Barn serves up a variety of breakfast platters and biscuits to choose from. The biscuit comes out warm and wrapped up in a parchment paper. The presentation is a round biscuit that looks like it is straight from a commercial with a lighter color than most biscuits. The taste was simple and exactly what you’d expect for a plain biscuit. The consistency of the biscuit was not as fluffy but was smooth. As well as, a fair price at $1.50.

My rating: 6/10

Where: 3605 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Hours: 4-11 a.m. Monday-Friday; 4-11:30 a.m. Saturday

Price: $1.50

Longstreet Cafe

Despite living in Gainesville my whole life, this was my first time trying the buttery biscuits of Longstreet Cafe. The flavor of the biscuit has a slight buttery taste with a distinct homemade feel with a crispy outside and soft and fluffy inside. The presentation was great with a big, round biscuit that is perfect for a breakfast sandwich. Longstreet did not disappoint with a homemade feel and a great value of only $1.39.

My rating: 10/10

Where: 1043 Riverside Terrace, Gainesville; 405 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville

Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Price: $1.39

Biscuit Shoppe

This tiny shop holds its own with its uniquely shaped biscuits. The flavor was typical for what you would expect from a plain biscuit and was the right mix of dense bread and a crispy crust. Presentation wise, the biscuit had a unique look with a rectangular shape and a good amount of crispy color on the outer edges. The Biscuit Shoppe had the best value at only $1 for a handful of biscuit goodness.

My rating: 7/10

Where: 1704 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

Hours: 6-11 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Price: $1

Weezie’s Kitchen

Traveling down Cleveland Highway I stopped by Weezie’s Kitchen to get an early morning biscuit. The little restaurant served up big flavors and, despite being a plain biscuit, had a slight buttery flavor which brought it all together. Out of all the biscuits I tried, Weezie’s was the fluffiest with a soft, bouncy biscuit and a smooth consistency not usually seen. The biscuit had the average price of $1.50 but had a consistency that made it worth it.

My rating: 9/10

Where: 4147 Cleveland Highway #100, Gainesville

Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Price: $1.50