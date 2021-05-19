Barbecue, burgers and burritos: 9 casual restaurants to try in North Georgia

Alpha Gyro Grill

Order your gyro or falafel wrap at the counter and be ready for surprisingly vibrant flavors. Get more adventurous with a plate of moussaka or one of the pasta dishes or soups. The restaurant owes its authenticity to its Greek owner, who opened the place in 2017. It has become a staple with locals.

215 Jesse Jewell Parkway SE, Gainesville

facebook.com/alphagyrogrill | 678-696-8380

The Collegiate Grill

Travel back in time at this diner that serves up one of the best hamburgers in town. Sizzling on the flat top in front of you with fries being cooked in oil nearby, a burger at The Collegiate is an American classic. Order one with a patty or two, add some cheese and ketchup — lettuce, tomato and onion if you like — and you’ll be on your way down memory lane.

220 Main St. SW, Gainesville

facebook.com/collegiategrill | 678-989-2280