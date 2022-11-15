‘A long time coming.’ Meadowlark Coffee opens brick-and-mortar shop off the Gainesville square

When he left Brash in 2017, the owners asked JP what his five-year plan entailed. Five years later, he’s living it, pulling espresso shots — with the same La Marzocco machine, no less — and hosting customers as though they’re guests in his own kitchen.

“It worked out right on track but didn’t necessarily feel that way,” he said. “If you asked me a year ago if I thought we’d have this in a year, I definitely would have laughed. Even though (the pop-up cart) got shut down, it gave us enough of a taste to be really excited to do more. That was the push that we needed to just go for it, because it definitely came a lot sooner than we ever had planned for. But it was all, what feels like now, perfect timing.”

What was intended to be a soft opening when Meadowlark Coffee officially opened its doors in late October has been anything but, affording the McKenzies little time to train their six staff the way they’d planned. The emerging baristas, however, have risen to the occasion.



“The moment Sommer and I got the call that we could open, we were like, ‘Let’s just be in here, train people slowly, get everyone acquainted.’ We kind of assumed every couple of hours someone would walk by, but it really started picking up quick. It’s really been trial by fire. Everyone has done so great — like, I could not be more proud of how everyone has really picked up, really gives it their all. It’s a gift that can’t be overlooked, that we have people (on staff) who really care about others but also care about really devoting themselves to what we’re doing.”