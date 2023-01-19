‘A healthy option’: New Mediterranean restaurant looks to stand out in Gainesville dining scene

Mediterranean Breeze Bar & Grill opened Jan. 9, and offers what can be described as a familiar menu to those who like Mediterranean favorites like hummus, pita bread, gyros, wraps and kabobs.



The menu is “made from scratch,” Shanis said. He added that what makes this restaurant different from others like it is the “American touch” that he added to the menu.

The grilled lamb burger, for example, is served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and pepper jack cheese, combining a very common protein in Mediterranean and Greek food with an American classic.

“It can be more flavorful than beef, it’s a different flavor, more juicier,” Shanis pointed out.

There is also a grilled spicy Buffalo chicken kabob wrap and fried chicken burger, both served with Shanis’ house-made garlic sauce.

The kabobs can differ as well, with shrimp and salmon options being available along with beef and chicken. The sample platter offers beef, chicken and shrimp on one plate, which Shanis said is a good way to get a taste for all three, “especially for a family that comes in and wants to try a variety of our food.”

All kabobs are served with rice, a house salad and grilled vegetables.

The only rice served at Mediterranean Breeze is basmati rice, which is an aromatic slender-grained rice that originates in India. Shanis won’t budge on this ingredient and his reasoning is simple: Only the best for his customers.

“It’s the best rice ever, it’s so light,” he said. “You can eat two servings and not be full."

Still in the kitchen

A native of Jordan, Shanis has been cooking his entire adult life and feels like every meal served at his restaurants — he has owned several in Georgia since arriving 10 years ago — must be served right.

“I want our guests to enjoy food that is made from scratch, and of course it’s me making all of the food,” he said. “It’s not like I just put a menu out and I don’t cook anything. I have to see every plate that comes out of the kitchen to make sure everything looks right.”

That includes the salads, like the Greek salad and fattoush salad or “bread salad,” a Lebanese traditional salad that includes pomegranate vinaigrette dressing and is topped with fried pita to go along with lettuce, tomato, onions and cucumbers.