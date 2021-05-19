7 trendy places to eat in Gainesville

Harvest Kitchen

This Spanish tapas restaurant is located off the main thoroughfare and invites visitors to enjoy the culture and tastes its owners fell in love with when doing mission work in Spain. You’ll find dishes like paella, seafood croquettes and charcuterie. And don’t miss the crispy Brussels sprouts.

601 S. Enota Drive NE, Suite O, Gainesville

www.harvestcateringco.com/restaurant | 470-892-6918

2 Dog Restaurant

Whether sandwiches, burgers, quesadillas or a full plate of lasagna, you’ll find something satisfying at this local favorite. Be sure to check out the rotating menu of sides, often offering farm-fresh produce. And if the weather is nice, try out their side patio.

317 Spring St. SE, Gainesville

www.2dogrestaurant.com | 770-287-8384

Recess Gastro Pub

Located just off the downtown Gainesville square, this pub offers trendy Southern foods like fried green tomato appetizers and Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Thighs along with classic pub fare like burgers and fish and chips. It has a large bar area and an inventive cocktail menu.

118 Bradford St. NE, Gainesville

recesspub.com | 678-450-0444