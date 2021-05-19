7 trendy places to eat in Gainesville

Looking for a nice night out with fresh flavors and a fun atmosphere? These spots are all local with inventive menus and delicious food.
Harvest Kitchen
This Spanish tapas restaurant is located off the main thoroughfare and invites visitors to enjoy the culture and tastes its owners fell in love with when doing mission work in Spain. You’ll find dishes like paella, seafood croquettes and charcuterie. And don’t miss the crispy Brussels sprouts.
601 S. Enota Drive NE, Suite O, Gainesville
www.harvestcateringco.com/restaurant | 470-892-6918
2 Dog Restaurant
Whether sandwiches, burgers, quesadillas or a full plate of lasagna, you’ll find something satisfying at this local favorite. Be sure to check out the rotating menu of sides, often offering farm-fresh produce. And if the weather is nice, try out their side patio.
317 Spring St. SE, Gainesville
www.2dogrestaurant.com | 770-287-8384
Recess Gastro Pub
Located just off the downtown Gainesville square, this pub offers trendy Southern foods like fried green tomato appetizers and Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Thighs along with classic pub fare like burgers and fish and chips. It has a large bar area and an inventive cocktail menu.
118 Bradford St. NE, Gainesville
recesspub.com | 678-450-0444
Avocados
Enjoy your meal at tables along the sunny sidewalk of the Gainesville square or retreat inside to enjoy a fresh burger or skillfully fried chicken tenders. There’s an eclectic bar upstairs called Blue Door that features a DJ and a dress code.
www.avocadoseats.com | 770- 532-0001
Yellow Fin
This downtown Gainesville restaurant spotlights seafood, with dishes like bang bang shrimp tacos and crab cakes. There’s also steaks, chicken and lamb for the land farers.
120 Bradford St. NE, Gainesville
www.yellowfingv.com | 678-450-4225
Hopscotch
This tapas restaurant offers upscale casual dining on the downtown Gainesville square. The menu changes with the season but features dishes ranging from tatertots to sprouts and goat cheese. It also features local brews.
107 Bradford St. NW, Gainesville
Zen Ramen & Sushi Burrito
The only Japanese restaurant in downtown Gainesville serves up its namesake. The sushi burritos offer filling choices including tuna, salmon, shrimp, crab and vegetable options.
115 Washington St. NE, Gainesville
678-696-5739